“I’m sorry, who are you?”: They warn of a new form of extortion on WhatsApp

What the attackers are looking for is to get victims to add them as a contact on their personal social networks in order to have access to their photos and personal information.

Users of the social messaging network WhatsApp have reported a new extortion ‘modus operandi’ in which cybercriminals send a message and gain the trust of the victim.

“I’m sorry, who are you? I found you on my contact list”, is a new formula that scammers use to start a conversation with victims and subsequently gain their trust, points out the specialized portal WABetainfo, which was recently the target of one of these attempts.

Once the conversation starts, the criminals ask trivial questions in order to obtain some information about their victims, such as name, place of work and age, accompanied by compliments and a friendly tone. What the attackers are looking for is to get the victims to add them as a contact on their personal social networks such as Facebook or Instagram.

Once you have added them to social networks they will try to get more information, such as the contact list. From that moment on, they will proceed to the next step, which is blackmail, threatening the victim to share confidential photos (manipulated with editing tools) with their friends and family if they are not sent a sum of money.

When this scam attempt is caught, experts recommend immediately report the contact to WhatsApp, which can be done from the profile information. They also suggest raising the security level of the account, limiting access to the profile photo, or even reporting it to the Police so that they can locate the phone number.