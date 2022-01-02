How to lose weight in 2022: these are the main mistakes we make when exercising

(Photo: Pixabay)

Every January 1, millions of people propose lose weight. And while many struggle for weeks to achieve this goal, very few succeed. After spending hundreds of hours on Gym without getting results, they end up getting frustrated and throwing in the towel. And so, they give up and wait for a new year to come in to set the same purpose again.

With the start of 2022, many will seek to shed those extra pounds. According to the 2018 National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT), seven out of 10 Mexicans have a weight that is above the recommended. This is mainly due to the trend to consume food with high energy density and practice little sport, habits that can lead to serious health problems such as hypertension arterial, cardiovascular and renal diseases, diabetes or depression, among other conditions.

Hence it is understood that the goal of adopting a healthier life is probably one of the most important in the world. purpose list. The problem is that we often make some mistakes that prevent us from reaching the goal successfully.

In this sense, personal trainer Rachel Attard, from Sydney, Australia, explained that one of the most common failures is to perform excessive physical activity It is common that, with the arrival of the new year, those who are determined to lose weight are marked very intense exercise routines almost every day. This is counterproductive.

“It mostly happens when you exercise a lot without a lot of recovery time between workouts. If you do several days in a row of intense workouts, you will probably experience something called overtraining syndrome, the way the body says that you are exhausted, ”explains Attard.

The recommendation is to try to listen to our body and get enough rest, because otherwise, we will feel very tired and it will be easier for us to abandon our goal. In addition, abusing workouts can make us we injure, and this will also take us away from the goal.

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommends training 150 minutes per week, with moderate intensity exercises spread over five days -A half hour a day-. Also, if you prefer, they suggest doing three sessions a week, lasting between twenty minutes and one hour of intense activity. In this way we will manage to dose the effort so as not to negatively affect our health and achieve better results.

According to experts, another common mistake is eat less. When the goal is to lose weight, many engage in excessive physical activity and reduce food intake with very dangerous diets that increase the possibility of tiredness, fatigue, sleep problems and irritability. But they also generate other risks, since they weaken our immune system and can cause osteoporosis, bone loss, and heart damage.

When we train more than we should and eat little, some appear symptom that allow us to detect the problem, for example, fatigue, hair loss, constipation, difficulty getting pregnant, sleep changes, reduced appetite, or always being cold. If you suffer from any of these effects, before throwing in the towel and leaving the gym until January 2023, you can choose to incorporating nutrients into your diet and properly organize rest days. You will immediately begin to feel in better health to comply with the weekly routines.

However, this does not mean that overeating is allowed. A study conducted by the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, found that many people fail to lose weight when they exercise because they gain so much calorie volume that they consume on a daily basis.

For the research, they recruited 171 sedentary men and women ages 18 to 65 who were overweight, and measured their resting metabolic rates, typical hunger levels, and other required values. Then they divided them into three groups. The first was asked to continue with his normal life. The second was given a moderate exercise program, and the third was assigned intensive training. The project lasted six months and in that time, the participants could eat whatever they wanted.

According to Timothy Chuch, an associate professor at Pennington, despite exercising, many gained weight, and most were people who believed that playing sports allowed them to adopt other unhealthy habits, like eating more pizza or drinking more snacks.

“They felt it was okay to trade one behavior for another,” said Timothy Church, the Pennington associate professor who led the new study. “It’s like thinking: ‘If I run now, I deserve that donut later.’

In general, all of those who exercised were eating more: the moderate physical activity group ingested about 90 extra calories a day, while the intensive group consumed 125 calories more than usual. The result was that they did not lose weight, despite the workouts. And that is why it is important that those who seek to get rid of the extra kilos during this 2022, should be careful with what they eat and avoid junk food.

Recommendations to lose weight:

If you want to fulfill your purpose of losing weight in 2022, to lead a healthier life, here are some recommendations that the experts suggest to achieve it:

* Schedule regular rest days, especially after intense workouts. It can take a day or two for your muscles to recover after exercise.

* Take breaks during training to reduce the intensity of the routine and practice yoga on rest days.

* Increase your calorie intake, without increasing your intake of sugar or processed foods.

* Eat foods and snacks that are high in protein. Enjoy complex carbohydrates, such as brown rice. Add healthy fats, like avocados and nuts, and eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

* Receive regular massages.

* Listen to the body.

* Combine the two types of training in the same session, to work muscle mass and anaerobic exercises.

University College London explained that it takes 66 days to create or change a habit and thereby achieve the planned goal. So if you are determined to practice more sport, and improve your health, you should comply with the recommendations for a little more than two months.

