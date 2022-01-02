How to conquer your partner? Wear the Adam Sandler style

Adam Richard Sandler, better known as Adam Sandler, is an American actor, comedian, musician, producer and screenwriter. And it is one of the most influential in cinema today. His professional career has been reflected in tapes such as Jack and jill, They are like children (1 and 2), A Wife Of Lies, Like it was the first time, among other.

However, each character he plays leaves us something that we will remember or even admire, because not only can he make us laugh with his occurrences, or move us with some sad scene. It also makes it clear to us that when you set out to be romantic or cheesy you can do it.

This year, it marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Legacy Of Mr. Deeds, film directed by Steven Brill, starring Sandler and actress Winona Ryder, which lets us see the hidden talents of the actor to win her over. Uhhhhhh !.

Mr. Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet and lovable guy and is known both for being the owner of “Deeds’ Pizza”, the only pizzeria in his county, and for his particular way of entertaining his customers, reciting his unusual and funny poems, of course before becoming a millionaire by a distant relative. But what was the poem that I recited to the character of Winona? Here we leave it for you to be an expert in conquering.

“It’s hard to breathe, it’s like floating,

I am full of love my heart is going to explode.

My hands are shaking my mind dreams,

my heart is yours, you are its owner.

What does my way of acting depend on?

I don’t stop dancing I look like a goblin.

It’s time for this poor man in anguish

know what it’s like to be in love. “

Now it is your turn to put it into practice so that you receive the yes from your next partner.

