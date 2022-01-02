How to change the screen resolution of your Android mobile

We teach you to see and change the screen resolution of your Android mobile depending on the brand of the terminal.

The screen is one of the most important components of your mobile phone, as it is what allows you to see all the content. So the better the screen looks, the better your experience. In this sense, it is important that you take into account the resolution of your mobile screen. Therefore, in this guide we are going to teach you what is the resolution and how can you know that of your mobile.

It is possible that you do not have the maximum available resolution configured for some reason, so we are also going to see how is the process you have to follow to change screen resolution. All the steps are very simple, since the resolution is one of the most basic features of the screen. By the way, before getting into the resolution, you can also learn to change the DPI of the mobile to see the largest or smallest elements.

What is screen resolution and how to see that of your mobile

The resolution of the mobile screen refers to the number of pixels that make up the panel. It is understood that the more pixels, the better the images will be. This characteristic is usually named in reference to the pixels in width and height on the screen, in that order. For example, the screen of your terminal may have a resolution of 1080 × 1920 pixels.

Of course, you must bear in mind that the mobile screen has a maximum resolution. For example, if the panel is HD, the videos they will only be displayed with that quality, even if they are recorded in Full HD. It should be noted the enormous advance that the resolution of smartphone screens has had in recent years, being able to acquire large mobiles with even 2K screens, such as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Currently, the most common screen resolutions for mobile phones are HD + (720 × 1280 pixels), Full HD + (1080 × 1920 pixels) and WQHD + (1440 x 2560 pixels). The first is reserved for the cheapest mobiles, while the second it is becoming more common, It can be seen in models that are even lower than 200 euros, such as the realme 8i. On the other hand, the WQHD + resolution is reserved for the most advanced mobiles, such as the OnePlus mentioned above.

It is possible that you have never paid attention to this specification, so you do not know what the quality of the screen of your phone is. Fortunately, it is easy to see the resolution of the panel, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the settings of your mobile. Enter the section called “Phone information”, “About phone”, “About phone” or similar. Look for the section “Screen resolution”, there you will see the information you are looking for.

If this procedure does not work for you, because the manufacturer does not show the screen resolution in the information about the phone, you can use for it applications like CPU-Z or Inware. These apps, free in the Google Play Store, are focused on inform you about all the components of your mobile, including screen. You will also be able to know the number of processor cores, the state of the battery or the temperature of the different elements that compose it.

How to change your Android screen resolution

Once you know the resolution of your mobile, it is time to see if you have configured the highest possible quality or, on the contrary, at some point you have set a lower resolution.

Before carrying out this process, you should know that to configure the maximum resolution leads to higher energy consumption, so the battery will last less. In this case, you should weigh if you prefer to enjoy the best possible image quality or give priority to autonomy.

Another detail that you should keep in mind is that not all mobiles allow you to change their resolution, some of them always have the maximum resolution set and there are no other options available. Therefore, you cannot set a lower quality to save battery life, or use the “Smart Resolution” function.

Whether or not your Android mobile allows you to change the screen resolution, you will find out following this process:

Open the settings in the terminal. Enter the section “Display”, “Display and brightness” or similar. Look for the menu “Screen resolution” and access it. Once inside this section, you can choose between the different resolutions available or activate the tool “Smart resolution”, which automatically lowers the quality to save battery life.

If when you enter the “Screen” section you cannot find the resolution option, the original resolution of the phone screen will always be set. Therefore, you will always enjoy the best possible image quality. As we say, there are several Android manufacturers that do not integrate this possibility on their smartphones, so you may not directly have the option to change the screen resolution.

