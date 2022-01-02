His Tesla explodes because changing the engine cost 23 thousand dollars

Nothing like blowing up your Tesla car to mark the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new year in which you will not buy a new car from Elon Musk’s company. This is what a man from Finland did after his car broke down and the only solution Tesla offered was for him to buy a $ 23,000 motor.

Tuomas Katainen was the man who preferred to exploit his 2013 Model S rather than shell out the abusive amount of money for a new engine. For this he went to his friends who are experts in explosives who have a YouTube channel where they are dedicated to blowing up endless things.

Pommijätkät is the name of the YouTube channel that blew up Toumas’s car with more than 30 kilograms of dynamite. The arsonists experts transported the car to Jaala, a rural town in Finland where barely two thousand people live, they removed the parts that could have generated toxic gases from the explosion, cleaned the car and partially covered its sides with explosives.

Toumas says he took his car to an official Tesla auto parts store, but his model was no longer warranted, so he was told the repair cost would be $ 23,000. The man said that the first 1,500 kilometers were good, but then the car began to show code errors.

Toumas’s car went through repairs for a month, but in the end, the mechanics told him there was no other solution but to buy a new engine, causing anger and resolve to blow up his 2013 Tesla Model S.

For the explosion they placed the cart in an old quarry where the fragments could not fly that far and could be collected. In addition to the explosives, a mannequin with the face of Elon Musk was placed and several cameras were installed to obtain the best angles of the event. As if that were not enough, a small bunker was also built from which to observe the outbreak.

The video has gone viral and has already accumulated five million views. Simply because of the history of Toumas, the recording is already worth seeing, but, in truth, the shots obtained by the cameras are great: the car flies into pieces while a great ball of fire is born from its interior, even a shock wave can be observed traveling through the air due to the force of the explosion.

Toumas was in charge of activating the device of the violent explosion and after the great explosion, he was very happy along with all his family members and the production team, who came to hug him to congratulate him for getting rid of such a problematic car. The explosion was magnificent, as there were fragments flying here and there. In addition, in the clip we can see the wick traveling through the body in slow motion. However, we think that for the fire to reach epic proportions, only the powerful crackers and the lethal “onions” were missing.