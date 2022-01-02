Headlines in the Betis game against Celta de Vigo

The two Mexican players of the Betis, the midfielder Andrew Saved and the extreme Diego lainez, are the news in the eleven of the Betic coach, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, for this Sunday’s game against him Celtic.

With ten casualties between injuries and positive for Covid-19, Pellegrini repeats the team that lost in the last game of 2021 in Bilbao (3-2), with the exception of Saved Y Lainez, respectively, by the Argentine media Guido Rodriguez, sanctioned, and the French playmaker Nabil Fekir, starting on the bench after missing several training sessions after the Christmas holidays.

It took eight months for Diego start a match again in The league; was inactive for a time due to issues of injuries and for coming out positive to Covid-19.

At Celtic, the Argentine coach Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet introduces three changes compared to the eleven that won 3-1 at Spanish, with the entrance from the side Kevin Vazquez, from the central Carlos Dominguez and the midfielder Denis Suarez for Hugo Mallo, the Mexican Nestor Araújo and the peruvian Renato tapia, who have not traveled to Seville.

The Betis goes out with Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; William Carvalho, Saved; Lainez, Canales, Juanmi; and Willian José.

The Celtic play with Dituro at the beginning; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Carlos Domínguez, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Cervi; Aspas and Mina.

