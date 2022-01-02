He is looking for a striker to round off his squad for Clausura 2022

Chivas continues trying to shore up its workforce for the Closing 2022. In addition to the incorporation of Roberto Alvarado, the Flock still looking to shut down at least one more player.

The directive of the Guadalajara headed by Amaury vergara Y Ricardo Peláez They are working hard to round out the squad in order to have a better participation than what was shown in the last two tournaments.

After specifying the signing of Louse Alvarado, the conversations by Jurgen Damm they cooled down due to the fact that they were reinforced in the offensive zone, in addition to the difficult economic moment that the institution is going through.

As revealed by the collaborator of RECORD, David Medrano, the Flock he is looking for a forward center, so he would keep trying to close it in the next few days.

The incorporation of Roberto Alvarado at Flock has been beneficial for the team, managing to collaborate with a goal in his presentation match against Necaxa, so it is expected that with the passing of the days his adaptation with his new companions.

Time keeps ticking, so the Guadalajara You will have to close a new contract this week, since if any soccer player of your interest participates at least one minute in the Clausura 2022, they will no longer be able to be transferred to any Mexican soccer club.

Regarding the renewal of Alexis vega, the conversations between the player and the board continue to progress gradually to try to reach an agreement to extend its link with the institution of the Pearl of the West.

