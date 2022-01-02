HBO Max: check the platform releases for January 2022

2022 has arrived, which means that January also began and with it new series and movies will be integrated into the streaming platform HBO Max, which only a few months ago arrived in Mexico and Latin America, but which has already pleasantly surprised all its users, thanks to its catalog with original content.

Starting this January 1 with the Harry Potter special, ‘Return to Hogwarts’, which so far has received dozens of positive comments from fans of this famous movie sagas that has already turned 20 years since its premiere. It has the participation of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The second season of ‘Euphoria’, series starring Zendaya, It is one of the most anticipated by fans, as we remember that it led the actress to be recognized with an Emmy award. If you have not seen the first installment, it is also available on the platform, while the continuation will arrive on January 10.

Will also be published the film ‘King Richard: A Winning Family’ that a few weeks ago was showing in various cinemas around Mexico. Starring Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Sniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Dylan McDermot, it shows us the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. It will be available from January 18.

‘The Fallout’ it is another of the productions that the public will be able to enjoy. It is the debut of screenwriter and director Megan Park. “High school student Vada navigates the emotional consequences she experiences in the wake of a school shooting. Relationships with her family, friends, and worldview are forever altered”, tells us the synopsis. You can see it on January 27.

On January 31, the second season will be launched ‘Legendary’, “an American voguing reality competition broadcast as a television show, exploring the world of ball culture “, indicates the official synopsis.

Series and specials

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts – January 1

The Cleaning Girl – January 5

The Gemstones. Season 2 – January 9

Euphoria. Season 2 – January 10

Call me Kat. Season 2 – January 11

Naomi. Season 1 January 12

Peacemaker. Season 1 – January 13

Superman and Lois. Season 2 – January 13

Somebody somewhere. Season 1 – January 17

Fringe – January 20

Lost Fagot – January 21

The Golden Age – January 25

Legendary. Season 2 – January 31

Shameless – January 31

Mon – January 31

Films