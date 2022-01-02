Harry Potter: Why Emma Watson Almost Resigned From The Role Of Hermione Granger | Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

Two decades ago the first film of one of the most famous fantasy sagas of recent times was released. We are talking about “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the film based on the eponymous book by JK Rowling which premiered in 2001.

On the occasion of its twentieth anniversary, this January 1 was published “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, A special that gathered Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasly), the young protagonists who captivated the audience with 12 installments aired between 2001 and 2022.

In the special, the actors share with the public their most intimate experiences during the filming of the more than 10 films. That is how Emma Watson He opened his heart and decided to reveal the hard moments he lived behind the scenes, when it crossed his mind to abandon the character of Hermione.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the first installment (Photo: Harry Potter Movie / Instagram)

WHY DOES EMMA WATSON ALMOST QUIT THE SAGA?

It was David yates, director of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, who recalled the stage in which the actress considered leaving the saga. Watson was a teenager when she experienced one of the greatest crises of her life, coming to feel lost and alone.

“At times I felt alone. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt that you reached a turning point where you were like: this is something forever “said the 31-year-old actress.

I WAS THE ONLY WOMAN

Unlike other men in the cast, who had formed a closer friendship by having several things in common, Emma did not have a friend in the main cast with whom she could feel more confident. This was confirmed by Tom felton, who added that her best friend was not only the youngest on the team but also the loneliest.

It was before the fifth installment, when the interpreter of Hermione was 16 years old, that doubts began about continuing with her character. Another of the actors who lived a similar experience was Ruper grint, although they confessed that they never got to talk much about the subject.

Emma Watson opened her heart and decided to reveal the hard moments she lived behind the scenes (Photo: HBO)

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO STAY?

Despite the moments of loneliness, the Frenchwoman commented that she did not need the directors or her colleagues to encourage her to continue in the project, since the affection of her followers gave her the necessary confidence to make the rest of the films:

“Fame had come to me in a big way. No one had to convince me to carry it out (stay). The fans really wanted it to be successful and we all really supported each other. “

EMMA REVEALS HOW HARD IT WAS TO KISS RUPERT GRINT

The actress, who gave life to Hermione Granger, He spoke about this romantic moment on the HBO Max special, which brought together the cast for the 20 years since the first installment of the franchise: “Harry Potter: The Philosopher’s Stone.”

Watson recalled that prior to this scene, the chemistry that existed between her and Rupert grint It was the closest thing to a family bond, so kissing him meant one of the most complicated challenges she had to meet.

The actress also said that when the day of filming arrived, she and her partner could not contain their laughter. The nervousness of ‘Ron’ was such that it was she who had to take the first step.

“It was supposed to be a dramatic kiss, but you and I lost focus. We couldn’t stop laughing and I was very afraid that it would never work out because we couldn’t take it seriously. Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I had to do. “Emma recalled at the reunion.

Emma Watson shared what it was like to shoot this scene with her friend Rupert Grint. (Photo: Angela Weiss / Warner Bros / Robyn Beck / AFP)

RUPERT GRINT ALMOST FAINTED

The remembered Ron Wasley was aware that this romantic scene was one of the most anticipated by the public, however, he did not expect that it would also generate great expectations among the production team and the cast of the saga.

“ANDIt’s a relationship that they have repressed for so long. The public is dying to see that kiss”He recalled before admitting that he felt like he was going to faint when he saw his friend approaching him. “Every time you talk about this it sounds like it was a nightmare to you“Emma replied with a laugh.