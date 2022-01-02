‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ screwed up when reminiscing about Emma Watson’s childhood

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, special of the magical saga that brings together most of its protagonists in the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone ‘, is now available on HBO Max. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson dive into the trunk of memories at the hands of many of their co-stars, in a emotional television production that in general has the fans of the universe that JK Rowling created more than happy.

All this despite a gazapo that does not stop being shared on Twitter. And it is that said meeting gets nostalgic from the hand of Emma, ​​who remembers her beginnings as a fan, at one point in the narrative that is illustrated with a photo, not of Watson, but of Emma Roberts! The image, in which a little girl with Mickey Mouse ears appears, can be seen on Roberts’s own Instagram, who shared it at the time.

At the moment of the special in which the aforementioned snapshot is used by mistake, Watson, who also Reveals He Considered Quitting ‘Harry Potter’ Before The End Of Film Adaptations, recalls her childhood and how she became obsessed with books when she was little. On Watson’s story you can see the girl with Mickey ears, who is actually Roberts.

* Guys help me! That’s literally Emma Roberts not Emma Watson!

Felt lonely

Watson, absolute star of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, it opens completely when you look back explaining how you really lived the experience to play Hermione Granger. In fact, at a certain moment of the special, the actress confesses that she felt alone during the filming, prompting me to consider abandoning midway.

“When I started, [el productor] and the studio told me that Emma wasn’t sure she wanted to go back and make another Potter “, says David Yates, director of the fifth installment, ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’.

“People forget how he got paper and the elegance with which he got it”adds his co-star Tom Felton. “Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint], they had each other. I had my buddies while Emma was not only younger, but lonely“.

“I found an entry in my journal in which I can perceive that sometimes I felt lonely“, concludes Watson revealing that, although he is very fond of that stage of his life, he also lived bittersweet moments.