Graciela Gómez, Mexico’s ambassador in Qatar, hopes for a World Cup without ‘jokes’

For him Qatar World Cup It is expected that just over 70 thousand Mexicans will travel to the first Arab country that will host the FIFA’s top event. For a couple of years, the embassy of Mexico In Qatari territory, it has been prepared for that moment, for which the main message is that of respect for a culture very different from that of our country.

This is how it manifests Graciela Gómez, Ambassador of Mexico in Qatar, who together with his work team have time in connection with the Mexican Soccer Federation, fan groups and official agencies to prepare for an event that they know will make them be in the sights of the whole world.

“It will be a unique experience, Because this is a destination rarely visited by Mexicans and my basic recommendation is that we come with eyes of curiosity, but also with eyes of respect, to understand that there are customs and uses here which are different from those of our country ”, commented the diplomat.

Although he understands that Mexicans have been classified as the main “animators at the World Cups ”, He is also aware that there have been no good incidents in other World Cups with tricolor supporters, such as when a Mexican supporter extinguished the Eternal Flame in France 1998, or when in South Africa 2010 they placed a charro hat on a statue of Nelson Mandela.

“I know that one thing that characterizes us is our sense of humor, but here it is not funny if there was a lack of respect”, He points out sharply. “In the Muslim world, we are going to have many symbols or religious cultural references and values ​​in the environment. Simply common sense and they must be respected ”.

With the experience that he has accumulated due to his diplomatic work, he shares that in Qatar are very clear that for a monthmaybe a little more they are going to double their population, “They are aware that the eyes of the world will be here and in addition to the attractions that already exist, they are ensuring that there are concerts in different stages, gastronomy complements and there is enough for the fans to have a pleasant experience when they are not in the stadiums. It’s a community that she has a certain openness to the outside, but at the same time she is very proud of her religion and her Muslim identity ”.

Gómez has been a participant in the different football events (among others) that took place in Qatar on the eve of the World Cup; He was present in the last two editions of the Club World Cup that were played in that country – in which Monterrey (2019) and Tigres (2020) participated -, although what he hopes is that “very soon the National Team will be properly classified to receive them.

It has made us suffer, it has given us great joys, but what would this be without the suspense? I am confident that we’re not even going to the repechage and that we will have an outstanding performance ”.

Points to consider for an eventual visit to Qatar

Alcohol consumption There are specific places where it can be done (hotel bars). During the World Cup, spaces will be allocated in stadiums and Fan Fest.

Dress code. Although it is not mandatory, it is requested to cover shoulders and knees.

Take photos or videos. It is not allowed to photograph or film government or religious spaces.

Signs of affection. They are not allowed in public, regardless of sexual orientation, it is requested to respect this rule.

