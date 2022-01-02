Golden Globes 2022: Will Will Smith or Benedict Cumberbatch Win?

The 2022 Golden Globes are on the way. Several high-profile films, including that of Steven Spielberg West side story and sci-fi epic Dune – are competing for the prizes. But the category for Best Actor in a Drama is particularly stacked. Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch are ready for their roles in King Richard Y The power of the dog, respectively. But can any of the actors beat the three previous Golden Globe winners in their category?

Neither Will Smith nor Benedict Cumberbatch have won a Golden Globe

Judging by current rumors, Smith and Cumberbatch lead the Best Actor in a Drama career award. Both actors have been in this category before. Smith was previously nominated for 2001 Ali, 2007’s The pursuit of happinessand from 2016 Concussion, the first two of which also earned him Oscar nominations. And Cumberbatch earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for his work on the 2014 film. The imitation game.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker