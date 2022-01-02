Golden Globes 2022: Will Will Smith or Benedict Cumberbatch Win?

The 2022 Golden Globes are on the way. Several high-profile films, including that of Steven Spielberg West side story and sci-fi epic Dune – are competing for the prizes. But the category for Best Actor in a Drama is particularly stacked. Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch are ready for their roles in King Richard Y The power of the dog, respectively. But can any of the actors beat the three previous Golden Globe winners in their category?

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith | VALERIE MACON / AFP

Neither Will Smith nor Benedict Cumberbatch have won a Golden Globe

Judging by current rumors, Smith and Cumberbatch lead the Best Actor in a Drama career award. Both actors have been in this category before. Smith was previously nominated for 2001 Ali, 2007’s The pursuit of happinessand from 2016 Concussion, the first two of which also earned him Oscar nominations. And Cumberbatch earned a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for his work on the 2014 film. The imitation game.

Neither actor has won a Golden Globe so far, despite both film and television nominations from the ceremony. 2022 could be the chance for one of them to finally break that losing streak. But to do so, they will have to surpass three of the most acclaimed actors working today, all of whom already have the Golden Globes behind them. The 2022 nominations paint a complicated picture filled with five absolutely talented actors.

But the 2 actors might still be out of luck at the 2022 ceremony.

The three remaining actors in the Best Actor in a Drama category are Mahershala Ali for Swan song, Javier Bardem for Being the ricardosand Denzel Washington for Macbeth’s tragedy. Of those three, Washington poses perhaps the greatest threat to Smith and Cumberbatch’s chances of winning. It is the only one in the category to have two Golden Globes, one for 1989. Glory and the other for 1999’s The hurricane.

Meanwhile, Ali and Bardem won their awards for 2018 Green Book and from 2007 No country for old men, respectively. Both actors won Oscars for those same performances. So perhaps the question is which of these five has the best chance of winning an Academy Award for the same performance. If that’s the case, the answer of who is most likely to win the best actor award in a drama becomes much clearer.

Can Will Smith or Benedict Cumberbatch win the Oscar?

While Smith and Cumberbatch face three movie titans, they still have the best chance of winning. Although The power of the dog With broader support at the Golden Globes with seven nominations, Cumberbatch could see himself losing the Best Actor in a Drama trophy to Smith for a few reasons. The power of the dog has a better chance of being Best Picture – Drama and Best Director.

Smith’s role in King Richard is the clear standout of that movie. Also, many feel that the actor is yet to come after so many previous nominations. So right now, the smart money is on Smith taking the Golden Globe on his way to an Oscar fight. If all goes as most expect, the Best Actor race may come down to Smith versus Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! But before that happens, let’s see how Smith fares at the Globes.

