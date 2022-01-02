Get this Levi’s short sleeve t-shirt 40% cheaper

The Christmas offers on comfortable clothes from top brands are here, with very interesting prices on short-sleeved shirts. For lovers of casual or sport style, we have found a offer on Levi’s t-shirts that you can’t miss.

Levi’s The Original Men’s T-Shirt

This casual style t-shirt is designed to offer a good comfort and versatility. These models feature the iconic Levi’s logo patch on the chest. The composition is 100% cotton.

Levi’s The Original

It is available in sizes from XS to XXL. Its usual price is € 20.98 but today we can find them at a 40% discount.

GET IT FOR € 12.50

* Prices updated on publication date.

Read also









The news published in the section The Recommender objectively and independently suggest products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in these news items, Mundo Deportivo receives a commission.

