Gasoline and diesel prices today December 31 in Mexico

The prices of the gasoline Y diesel in Mexico for this Friday, December 31, 2021, they average at the national level at $ 20.56 per liter of regular gasoline; $ 22.45 for Premium and $ 21.92 for diesel, according to information from GasolinaMx.

GASOLINE PRICES IN DIFFERENT ZONES OF MEXICO:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 21.27 regular gasoline

$ 23.30 premium gasoline

$ 22.21 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 20.99 regular gasoline

$ 23.01 premium gasoline

$ 21.93 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 21.18 regular gasoline

$ 23.42 premium gasoline

$ 21.64 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 20.54 regular gasoline

$ 22.62 premium gasoline

$ 21.79 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 20.79 regular gasoline

$ 23.04 premium gasoline

$ 21.82 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 19.59 regular gasoline

$ 21.75 premium gasoline

$ 20.78 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua:

$ 19.00 regular gasoline

$ 21.21 premium gasoline

$ 21.58 diesel

Average prices in Yucatán:

$ 21.15 regular gasoline

$ 22.64 premium gasoline

$ 22.65 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 20.23 regular gasoline

$ 22.40 premium gasoline

$ 22.05 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 20.10 regular gasoline

$ 22.03 premium gasoline

$ 21.42 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 20.08 regular gasoline

$ 22.32 premium gasoline

$ 21.39 diesel

OIL PRICES IN REAL TIME:

According to Investing.com, BRENT oil (delivery March 2022) is trading at $ 78.72 a barrel. For its part, WTI oil (delivered February 2022) operates at $ 76.05 a barrel, both with a downward trend.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy regulatory commission. With information from GasolinaMx and Investing.com.

