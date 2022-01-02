From cocaine and alcohol to loving father: Colin Farrell’s transformation for his disabled son

Colin Farrell at the presentation of his new film: “The Lobster”, poses for a photo in a hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

For much of his life he was the “king” of excesses: drugs, alcohol and women. A lot of women. With her style between misaligned and sensual, Colin farrell seduced stars like Demi moore, Britney Spears Y -according to rumors- even to Angelina Jolie.

But his first great love, when he was only eight years old, was the mythical Marilyn Monroe, to whom every night he left letters and candy under her pillow. Even got to maintain a romance two year old platonic with the iconic Elizabeth Taylor.

But his Hollywood bad boy story started later. He was always seen with a glass of beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other. It was rare to find Colin sober or “clean” of drugs. He came to know the true hell. “For years I was able to afford certain things. I had a high tolerance to various drugs “, acknowledged the protagonist of Total Recall. His excesses were uncontrollable. If he went to a pub with his friends, the last to go was always Farrell. He kept drinking and taking “whatever powder” he found, Until sunrise. He needed to stop and he couldn’t.

He asked for help over and over again and decided to let the world know about his addiction problems. In an interview with The Mirror, Farrell admitted that while he was shooting Minority Report, in two002, had to repeat a scene 56 times because he was unable to spin a sentence. Had one hangover that left him out of control.

The actor first sought treatment to quit drugs and alcohol for the first time in 2005, after confess: “I’ve basically been drunk or high since I was 14 years old ”.

In 2018 he returned to a clinic to take a break after filming several consecutive films, according to published People. “He has been sober for 12 years and wanted to be admitted to make sure he would not relapse again they said at the clinic. He’s taking some time for himself. “.

The reason why Farrell is serving his first 16 years sober and “clean” today is the “miracle” called James Padraig Farrell, the first of his two sons, who would be the angel that would change his father’s life forever.

A few months after being born, the baby began to manifest some health disorders. Colin and the boy’s mother, the model Kim bordenave -of whom Colin would separate in 2003-, decided to consult various specialists because they realized that James did not crawl or stammer, he exhibited sleep disturbances and great difficulty maintaining balance.

At seven months, doctors discovered that he had the Angelman syndrome a rare neurogenetic condition It not only affects speech but also causes severe intellectual and developmental delays and, in some patients, even leads to seizures.

Many years passed and James turned 18 in September. For this reason, their parents have requested guardianship of their child to remain legally responsible when you reach the age of majority. They had to submit an extensive list of documentation detailing James’s situation and the reason for the request that his parents are making: in his case, the syndrome that affects one person in 20,000, has severely affected speech, has “problems with their fine motor skills” and cannot take care of “their own health and well-being”, They detail the reports that support the request before the Courts. A procedure that many parents with children with intellectual disabilities know, but that in the case of Colin Farrell has acquired media significance because James was also the motivator for the actor Be aware that everything in your life was out of proportion.

The actor, who lives in Los Angeles with his family, walks with his son James, the young man who has suffered from Angelman syndrome since birth

His life changed 180 degrees: left New York to move to Los Angeles, California. And he dedicated himself to being a father present in the upbringing of his son.

“His existence has been a blessing to me, not a burden. Thanks to him I have matured, I have become a deeper person. And the? He is a child who shows incredible courage. It’s dynamite, it’s magic. Seeing him face obstacles is an inspiration “, the 44-year-old Irish artist was honest, in an interview with the magazine People, remembering the day her oldest son took his first steps, a few days before his fourth birthday.

Colin Farrell with the actress Alicja Bachleda, the mother of Henry Tadeusz, the second son of the actor (Grosby)

Six years after the birth of James, in 2009, he came into the world Henry Tadeusz, fruit of his union with the actress Alicja Bachleda-Curús, from which she also separated shortly after the child was born. The actor confesses that now, In addition to being more serene and reflective, he talks with his children about those things that, he says, he could not talk with their father.

“I do not like being away from them”, sentence. “Being a father is much more ‘difficult’ than acting. My children are my teachers. They cause me fear and self-criticism. Fatherhood is the most important thing in my life ”.

When it comes to parenting, Farrell admits he doesn’t know what “most of the time “But if he is sure of one thing, it is his love for his children and that he does not want to make the same mistakes again. “To be honest, I just hope I’m not screwing them too much. If we can all screw up our children a little less than our parents screwed up our heads, that may be the door to success. “

Other times, other scandals

Colin James Farrell grew up in Castleknock, Ireland. His father Eamon was a professional football player who played on the team Shamrock Rovers. With Diego Maradona as an idol, he would soon realize that soccer was not his thing. “It wasn’t good enough so I quit”. After abandoning the idea of ​​following in his family’s sporting footsteps, Farrell studied acting at the Gaiety Scholl of Drama in Dublin, which he attended with his sister. Little by little he was finding his place in the world of acting. T I was lucky, because in his upward career he played in his favor that one day Kevin Spacey was among the audience of the theater in which he acted and was fascinated by his performance.

Colin Farrell enjoys his free time with his children (Grosby Group)

He had so many affairs that surely he does not even remember the extensive list of women who have passed through his sheets. But there is one woman in particular who has gotten him into another scandal. It was Playboy Playmate Nicole Narain who wanted to profit from a sex tape they had recorded together during their brief romance. Producers in the porn industry offered the actor millions to market it, but he did not accept: “I don’t want my mother to go to a hotel and say ‘oh there’s a movie about my son that I didn’t see.’

Following the separation of the mother from her second child, speculation about a single Farrell returned to the ring: He was linked to the sexiest women in Hollywood, like Angelina Jolie, that they met while filming Alexander (2004), and although they always denied the romance, some witnesses say that they could not separate for a minute. It was never known for sure what happened during the filming, however, years later, rumors of “something more than a friendship” came to life when the actress divorced. Brad Pitt.

His singleness, this stage of not having public romances, led to the most surprising rumors. One claimed that the actor He had vowed to be celibate, to have a sexless life, to follow a Buddhist rule.

None of that is true.

Collin Farrell learned the importance of living away from excess. For years he lost many things in his life. And today, all she wants is to have time for her children. And he explains it in only one way: “Being a father is the most difficult, the most rewarding and the most important thing that I will ever do ”.

