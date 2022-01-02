Forecast, streaming, TV channel, formations, date and time to see the NBA 2021-22

Utah Jazz will face the Golden State Warriors to play a game corresponding to the NBA regular season. Find out all the details of the match: forecast, schedule, streaming, TV channels and formations.

The group commanded by Quin snyder I started the campaign with a record of 26 wins and 9 losses, locating 3rd in the Western Conference. The last match they played was the Friday, December 31 in view of Minnesota Timberwolves(16-19) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, where they won by 120 to 108. Donovan Mitchell contributed 39 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Bojan Bogdanović he added 24 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists.

On the other hand, the team led by Steve Kerrstarted the season with a record of 27 wins and 7 falls, positioning 1st in the Western Conference. The last duel they played was the Tuesday, December 28 in view of Denver nuggets (17-16) at the Chase Center, where they lost 89-86. Stephen Curry contributed 23 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Andrew Wiggins He added 21 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: What will the lineups be like?

Utah Jazz:

PG: Mike conley (in doubt).

SG: Donovan Mitchell.

SF: Bojan bogdanovic.

FAQ: Royce O’Neale.

C: Rudy gobert.

Golden State Warriors:

PG: Stephen Curry.

SG: Jordan poole.

SF: Andrew Wiggins.

FAQ: Juan Toscano-Anderson.

C: Kevon looney.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: When and what time to see the NBA live?

This meeting will take place this Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena starting at 9:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CT), 7:00 p.m. (MT) and 6:00 p.m. hs (PT) from the United States.

Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Time in United States: 9:00 p.m. (ET), 8:00 p.m. (CT), 7:00 p.m. (MT) and 6:00 p.m. (PT).

Place: Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 03:00 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 23:00 hours.

Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 22:00 hours.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 9:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 20:00 hours.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Which channels are broadcasting the NBA?

This NBA regular season game between Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the United States on NBC Sports Bay Area, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBA TV. On the other hand, worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go through ESPN.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: What are the predictions?

The United States bookmakers (FanDuel) give the Utah Jazz as the favorite to stay with the victory, since it has a odds of -196. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors victory has a +164 odds.

