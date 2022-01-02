Finneas claims a voice of his own aside from his sister, Billie Eilish

Drafting Culture.- A fundamental accomplice in Billie Eilish’s records, Finneas O’Connell (or Finneas, simply) tries to try “Optimist”, his recently released first LP, that he has his own voice as a soloist and that is more than just the co-writer-producer brother of the last big pop star.

From the meteoric leap to popularity of the “bad guy” interpreter at just 18 years old, an element of the story that further enhanced her precociousness was that she had written those revolutionary songs in her own room and with the only complicity of his older brother.

The name and face of Finneas, who also participated in the composition of the recent “Happier Than Ever” and became a prominent element in his sister’s band, in addition to becoming his official companion to numerous events, began to do so every more familiar.

His first solo LP on the market, “Optimist” (Universal Music), now confirms that he also has a personality and musical talent to take into account, beyond that magnetic and deeply charismatic creature that is Eilish.

Some of all this had been glimpsed in previous singles and in the previous EP “Blood Harmony” (2019), but in this longer 15-song, 43-minute approximation, a taste for lighter or less melancholic atmospheres is traced to begin with.

It contributes in part to her tone of voice, more conventional but also warmer and closer due to the way she approaches it, more towards high tones than towards those underground bass, often gloomy or otherworldly, that the singer of “No Time To Die” likes. and standard-bearer of “gothic pop”.

The Finneas touch remains similar in favor of an elegant, experimental production without being baroque, without supplementary arrangements that do not serve as hooks for the composition and / or to drive important verses, with the piano as the basis in many of his cuts. and invariably alternating the intimate tone with the euphoria or the public harangue.

A clear example is the ironic “The Kids Are All Dying”, with a few bursts of drums that underline the climax of its message about living with our backs to reality at the cost of the future: “How can you sing about love when our children are dying? How do you sing about drugs? The politicians are lying. “

Clearly influenced by the covid-19 pandemic and confinement, O’Connell fluctuates to assume an apparently critical position at times, playful at others, to reflect on all that this limbo has stolen from us and to mentally flee to more flattering temporal territories .

“I guess I’m an optimist,” he sings in the opening song, “A Concert Six Months From Now”, in which he recounts how in these uncertain times he booked tickets for a concert half a year before its celebration, while in the rapturous ” Love Is Pain “, shows by contrast how the shadow of death has become closer lately.

It connects thematically and stylistically with “Hurt Locker”, a ballad already in the second half of the repertoire that offers the most emotional discharge. There he notes the transience of life, its risks and, despite everything, the urgent need to go for more, because “What is a knife without its sharp ends?”.

There is no time for monotony in the range of genres that it absorbs from a pop perspective: “Happy Now?” It has some Caribbean cha-cha and “Medieval” could be danced like a tango, as opposed to the tender nana air of “Someone Else’s Star” or the sexy “Around My Neck”, with Prince’s funk overtones or, in a more contemporary vein. by Beck.

Finally, it should be noted “The 90s”, the most electronic of the cuts, in which he gives a robotic patina to his voice, in the style of the productions of Bon Iver or James Blake, and lists evils of the digital age such as the lack of rest or privacy, recreating for example the case of harassment suffered by his sister. “I hate how easy they can find me just by looking for my mother’s address.”