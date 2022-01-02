Facundo Campazzo signed the best performance of his career with incredible assists

Starting again as a starter, the Argentine point guard shone in the Denver Nuggets victory over the Houston Rockets … with several spectacular plays!

Facundo Campazzo enjoys one of his best moments since his arrival at the National Basketball Association (NBA). The former Real Madrid returned to go from the start with Denver nuggets in view of Houston Rockets, and it did not disappoint at all.

It was a victory for Denver 124 to 111, with 22 points, 12 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Argentine, who scored the best numbers of his career in points, steals and blocks playing 34 minutes on the court.

But in addition to the historical night, and as we are accustomed to, The Cordovan was also in charge of signing several spectacular plays that become immediate highlights of his career, despite the fact that he has already gotten us used to playing that way.

Facu Campazzo show for Denver Nuggets

The assist that the Argentine gave Aaron Gordon was not the only one in his repertoire on his record night against the Rockets. Campazzo also took advantage of its size to get between the legs of one of the Houston players and serve JaMychal Green the dunk on a platter.

Campazzo became the first Argentine player since (obviously) Emmanuel Ginobili in signing a game of 20 points and 10 assists in the NBA regular phase. The crazy thing about the former Spurs is that he repeated the feat, but in the 2013 NBA Finals.