Even Nicole Kidman suffered from the phobia at the age of women in Hollywood

Hollywood’s age phobia of women is an issue that many actresses have suffered, regardless of their status within the industry. While Hollywood gallants have always sported gray with pride, many actresses suffered sudden oblivion when they reached 40, seeing how the leading roles and interesting projects stopped arriving, suddenly receiving supporting roles, as mother and even grandmother. An archaic and misogynistic prejudice that not even established actresses like Nicole Kidman were spared from suffering.

Nicole Kidman at the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold / WireImage)

At 54, the Australian actress is experiencing one of her best moments. She is happy and in love in her social networks with her husband Keith Urban, while she never ceases to amaze us every year with her constant jumps between cinema and series. Without going any further, in 2021 it went from Nine perfect strangers on Amazon to bring Lucille Ball to life on Being the Ricardos with Javier Bardem (now available on Amazon Prime Video) while filming the new Robert Eggers (The witch), The Northman, and another series for Amazon, Expats. In short, Nicole Kidman shines in these moments showing her personal and professional maturity through each character, risking and accepting challenges more than ever.

But nevertheless, Nicole also suffered from the prejudice of the Hollywood age, even having won the Oscar in 2003 for The hours. She confessed it herself in an interview for the magazine Dujour, ensuring that the industry’s obsession with female youth also took its toll.

“There is a consensus in the industry that a woman actress at 40 is finished “ acknowledged the publication. “I never sat down and heard someone say ‘you missed your rice’, but I have had many situations where you are rejected and the door closes in your face “ added.

And while it recognizes that the industry is “definitely changing and evolving ” towards a more inclusive trend, as viewers were able to verify this year through Mare of Easttown with a Kate Winslet “natural” and the return of the stars of Sex in New York imposing wrinkles and gray hairNicole is one more example of how the business has been until now.

Continue reading the story

In another interview with Daily Mail, the actress was even clearer when compared to Lucille Ball. “She was slapped, she was told that she was not enough, that she was too old. And I can identify with Ball, as soon as they tell you: “You are the past, you are finished.” I have been in this industry for decades and they have “finished me” on more than one occasion ”, sentenced.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

Prejudices about age were so present in Nicole’s mind that she founded her own production company, Blossom Films, precisely to prevent opportunities from coming by because she was over 40. “I was frustrated – like many other women in different careers – at the idea of ​​being told that it was over, that that period had passed where everything is going well and now you are in your 40s and they are not interested in your story or your ideas. or who you are as a woman or person ” He said.

Thanks to betting on herself and founding her company, Nicole managed to break with those prejudices, producing some of her most acclaimed and seen by the public works in recent years, such as Big Little Lies, The Undoing or Nine perfect strangers.

Salma HayekFor example, she also lives with the same prejudices at 55 years old, to the point that when Marvel contacted her to offer her a role in Eternals, her first reaction was to say no, being sure that she would be offered a secondary grandmother role. And it is that as she revealed a few months ago “she is used to being offered the role of an extra or an old prostitute ”. Like Carrie-Anne Moss, who passed from the success of The Matrix also suffered from the same prejudice, receiving an offer to play a grandmother the same day she turned 40. Even Jamie Dembo from Orange is the New Black, who they branded as “too old ” to play the wife of a 57-year-old man when she was 43.

Maggie gyllenhaal is another actress who lived the same situation but at the age of 37. “It made me feel bad, then angry and then it made me laugh ” revealed to The Wrap in 2015. While Helen mirren has defended women several times against this trend, defining it as “an outrageous practice ”. “We all watched James Bond get more and more geriatric and his girlfriends younger and younger. It’s so annoying” sentenced in 2015 (via The Wrap).

And so, faced with such an archaic custom, Nicole Kidman spread her wings with her own production company, showing Hollywood how wrong she has always been with that misogynistic prejudice. But she is not alone, Resse Witherspoon (45), Amy Adams (47), Julianne Moore (61), Kate Wisnlet (46), Meryl Streep (72), Salma Hayek (55), Penelope Cruz (47), also dictate by example.

More stories that may interest you: