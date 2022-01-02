Elsa Pataky, on a breakup with Chris Hemsworth: “I don’t think all couples are perfect”

Elsa Pataky has come up against rumors that point to a crisis in her marriage to Chris Hemsworth in an interview with the Australian ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ in which, although he denies that the relationship is not “perfect”, he denies that there has been a break between the couple of actors, lighting up a moment of fulfillment both personally and personally. the professional.

At 44 Elsa Pataky is unaffected by rumors, explaining that behind everything is the purpose of feeding ‘exclusives’ with interest. “Like all the rumors that some means to sell arose. The photo they published was of a dinner that the entire Thor film crew had. In the photo they published, the other colleagues who were there were roughly erased to give false information, “he said.

The Madrid actress, yes, did not hide that day to day is not always easy: “You have to work hard in marriage, I don’t think all couples are perfect. It takes patience, understanding, a lot of conversation, getting to know the other person, getting to know yourself and what you’re doing wrong, “he confessed.

“There are little things that we don’t like about each other and that we get upset about, but behind all that there is a lot of love … Sometimes I get in a bad mood and I have a Spanish temperament And Chris always says, ‘Who is this girl?’ when I enter that space. He’s like, ‘My God, Elsa.’ There are things we don’t like about each other, but we don’t focus on them. We are not perfect, “he added.

Elsa Pataky discovers her sacrifices to shoot ‘Interceptor’

Elsa Pataky also alluded to the sacrifices involved in playing her role as a superhero in ‘Interceptor’, a film in which her husband Chris Hemsworth is the producer. “I’ve learned to eat healthy over the years and it’s just part of who I am. I take a few days off diet a week and make up for it by going to the gym or riding a horse.. Nothing beats morning endorphins after exercising. You feel better and you know it’s worth it, “he pointed out.

A return to activity that, after some time away to care for their children, India Rose, 8, and the twins Tristan and Sasha, 6, brings Elsa Pataky back to the forefront of the screens. “There comes a point where you also want to work, not just be at home with the kids,” he says. “I knew my time would come again. Doing what you love is important to your sanity as a mother. We should be very proud to be mothers, it is the hardest job in the world.”, ditch.