El Tri and the decisive dates for the World Cup

ESPN Digital presents the key dates that the Mexican team will live in 2022, a year that it hopes to culminate with participation in the Qatar World Cup

The Mexican team from Gerardo Martino will live a 2022 with a lot of activity. In the first part of the year you must secure your ticket to the World Cup, in the last six days of the Concacaf octagonal. In the event that it qualifies, El Tri will close with its participation in the world Cup of Qatar.

El Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino will live definitive moments towards the World Cup. ESPN Digital

CONCACAF QUALIFICATIONS

The road to Qatar 2022 will resume on the first FIFA date of the year, which will cover the last week of January and the first week of February. Canada is the current leader of the Concacaf octagonal after eight rounds with 16 points, followed by the United States with 15 points; while Mexico and Panama are with 14. However, El Tri ranks third on goal difference.

The Mexican team He will begin in 2022 on January 27, the day he will visit Jamaica. The FIFA date will close it at the Azteca Stadium with two games. On the 30th they will host Costa Rica and on February 2 they will face Panama.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The March FIFA date will define the three direct tickets that the Concacaf, in addition to the team that will go to playoffs. The Tri The United States will be measured at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula on March 24, in what will be a rematch for the team he commands. Gerardo Martino, after the whole of the stars and stripes beat Mexico in the three games they had in 2021.

Mexico will visit Honduras on March 27 and will close the Concacaf octagonal on March 30, the day on which it will play against El Salvador on the Azteca Stadium field.

WORLD CUP

In an ideal scenario, the Mexican team will close the year with participation in the Qatar World Cup, an event that is scheduled to take place between November 21 and December 18.

The group stage is scheduled to end on December 2. The round of 16, an event that has become a nightmare for El Tri, will be played between December 3 and 6. The quarterfinals will be played on the 9th and 10. The semi-finals will be played on the 13th and 14th; while the grand finale will be on December 18.

Confirmed matches for Mexico in 2022

-Jamaica vs. Mexico – January 27

-Mexico vs. Costa Rica – January 30

-Mexico vs. Panama – February 2

-Mexico vs. United States – March 24

-Honduras vs. Mexico – March 27

-Mexico vs. El Salvador – March 30