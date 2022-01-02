Cruz Azul is urgently looking for a striker

Cruz Azul has tried to fill the casualties it has had with national elements. So far Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya and Alexis Peña have left..

In addition to Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez, although it remains to make it official. Cristian Tabó, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga have arrived. The arrival of Carlos Rodríguez de Monterrey and Erick Lira de Pumas remains to be confirmed.

But there are still gaps to fill, especially in the attack if the Uruguayan’s departure becomes official and there is already a name that is looming as a possibility. While that happens.

Cristian Pavon

The Argentine winger of Boca Juniors has been named a lot, as an option. What’s more, it is said that his arrival would make Gabriel Fernández leave the team to return with the xeneizes. For now the negotiations are stopped

Alexis Duarte

The Paraguayan central is a recommendation of Pablo AguilarIt is said that he has great quality, although his youth (21 years) could be an obstacle, since a foreigner would not be brought in to train him.

July furch

During the last hours the rumor has grown about the cement interest for the Atlas scorer and hero of the championship, Julio Furch. The departure of “Cabecita” Rodríguez has caused the urgency for a 9 to grow in La Maquina. Furch is 32 years old and his value would be more than $ 4 million.

OA