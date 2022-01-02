Cruz Azul facilitates renewal of Pablo Cepellini’s loan with Peñarol

Cruz Azul facilitated Cepellini’s loan, because the player does not enter into Juan Reynoso’s plans and they want to save his high salary

The leadership of Peñarol confirmed the renewal of the loan of Pablo Cepellini for the Uruguayan to stay with the charcoal burner for another year and because the player does not enter into the plans of Blue Cross And that is why the sky blue made things easier for the midfielder to stay in his country and incidentally get a large part of his salary as a sky player.

Pablo Cepellini will continue as a Peñarol player and Cruz Azul will save his high salary. @OficialCAP

Cepellini came to Blue Cross in early 2020 but was never able to earn a starting spot in the cement scheme, despite being one of the highest paid players on the roster. In 2021, the player was loaned to Peñarol where he has found greater regularity on the field of play and will continue to play the Uruguayan league and the Copa Libertadores with the aurinegro.

On the other hand, Luis Romo will travel to Monterrey to sign his contract with the Rayados and immediately place himself under Javier Aguirre’s orders. The midfielder arrives at the sultana in exchange for Carlos Rodríguez, so it is only a matter of time before “Charly” is announced as a new player of the Machine for the next four years.

Other players who will also be announced in the next few hours are Alejandro Mayorga, Uriel Antuna and Erick Lira; In the case of Mayorga, he already had activity with the Machine in a friendly match against Pumas, in that meeting Antuna was scheduled to also have minutes, however he received special permission for the birth of his son, while Erick Lira has everything ready to arrive to La Noria in the next few days.

Regarding the possible signings of Cristian Pavon and Alexis Duarte, the negotiations are stopped and could be reactivated until next week when the end of the year holidays end, both players are of interest to the cement producers and are awaiting the response of the directives from Boca Juniors and Cerró Porteño to take over the services of both players.