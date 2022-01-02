Cruz Azul could sign Luciano Vietto

The blunderbuss he is assembling Blue Cross for him Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022, could have one more reinforcement. Jonathan Rodriguez will leave the Machine and his replacement in the celestial set, would come from the Atlético de Madrid.

The celestial have so far hired Christian Tabó, Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga. These last two items came from Chivas, in an exchange in which they gave

Roberto Alvarado

.

Luciano Vietto would arrive at Cruz Azul

According to the report of several Mexican media, in Blue Cross has been offered a former forward of the Atlético de Madrid. Is about Luciano Vietto, who could become the Machine’s new attacker.

For now, Vietto Play with him Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia and his contract ends in 2024. However, with the intention of reaching Blue Cross, the negotiations would be easier between both teams.

Vietto is the second option of Blue Cross to hire his new striker. The first is Cristian Pavon, who for now is in Boca Juniors but his relationship with the ‘xeneizes’ ends in June 2022, so he could freely negotiate with the celestial ones.

The numbers of Luciano Vietto

The race of Luciano Vietto It has been of ups and downs. In 2014 I was playing in Racing de Avellaneda but it was in that year where he made the leap to football in Europe, to sign with the Villarreal but it never found regularity.

Passed by Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and then went to England to play for Fulham, then for him Sporting Lisbon and later he enlisted in the ranks of the Al-Hilal. At 28, he could be a trigger for the attack of Blue Cross, but we will have to wait for what happens in the next few days.

