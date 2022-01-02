Cruz Azul and Rayados released their best valued players in barter

With the barter between Blue Cross and Monterrey by Luis Romo for Carlos Rodriguez, both teams would be letting their most expensive players escape from their payroll, who have a value of 10 million euros each.

Both players increased their value in the market, after obtaining the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team Sub 23 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, because prior to said competition both blunt like Rodríguez they had a cost of 7.5 million euros.

Thus, according to information from Transfermarkt, Mexicans reached their highest value so far in their career reaching 10 million euros and being the most expensive of their squads. While within the MX League They occupy the second place of the most expensive players for the next Clausura 2022 and the fifth place of the most valuable players in Mexico.

However, despite the fact that both midfielders have the same value, The Machine and the Striped Not only will they make an exchange of players position by position, as both teams agreed to the definitive sale of Charly Rodríguez for 2.3 million dollars with a four-year contract to wear the light blue jacket.

It is worth mentioning that after several setbacks to agree on the exchange between Cruz Azul and Monterrey by Carlos Rodriguez, who refused to arrive at La Noria, finally, it only remains for both midfielders to report with their new teams to carry out the corresponding physical and medical tests. to be officially presented four days after the start of the Closing 2022.

