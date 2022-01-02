Cristiano Ronaldo explodes against Manchester United: I’m not happy

Hobby

Mexico City / 01.01.2022 16:15:36





For a few days the discontent of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Manchester United. Now in his year-end post on his Instagram account, The Portuguese striker hinted at some discomfort with the Red Devils.

Through your account Instagram, CR7 He shared an image in which he goes out with his family celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, and took advantage of the space to make a small recount of his year.

“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from an easy year, despite my 47 goals marked in all competitions. Two different clubs and five different coaches. A final phase of the Euro disputed with my national team and pending a qualification for the World Cup 2022. In the Juventus, proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, and to become the top scorer in Serie A. With Portugal, becoming the top scorer in the Euro Cup was also a great achievement this year. And of course my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments of my career, “said the Portuguese.

However, the forward emphasized the bad time United is having in the Premier League and mentioned that everyone at the club is not happy with the results obtained in this half of the season.

“But I am not happy with what we are doing at United. None of us are happy, of that I’m sure. We know we have to work harder, play better and deliver a lot more than we are delivering right now. ”

Cristiano concluded his message asking that the Old Year be a time of “inflection” and asked his teammates to work together so that “we place this club where it belongs.”

Manchester United are in 7th place in the Premier League with 31 points, 22 behind City. In the Champions League they managed to advance to the round of 16 and will face Atlético de Madrid in February.

RGS