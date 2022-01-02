Covid-somnia: what is it and what are the symptoms – El Sol de México

The insomnia It is one of the main sleep disorders and from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the proportion of the affected population increased. It is estimated that around 45 percent of adults in Mexico have Covid-somnia, that is, they suffer from poor quality sleep.

“As one of the main public health problems in the world, insomnia must receive specialized treatment. Being a disorder that does not represent physical pain, the vast majority of patients who suffer from it decide to ignore their symptoms and relate it only to a bad rest, he said María Elena Sañudo, medical director of the Sanofi México General Medicines Unit.

➡️Silent symptoms of diabetes and what is the treatment

Insomnia, he added, should be treated with the same importance as any ailment and is It is important to seek professional help at the first symptoms.

What are the symptoms of Covid-somnia?

The demonstrations include the Difficulty falling asleep, waking up earlier than normal, or not getting a good night’s sleep due to anxiety and stress.

“During the pandemic, this was accentuated by various factors such as fear of acquiring the virus, concern for infected family members and even anguish at presenting an unfavorable recovery, among others,” said the specialist.

He commented that the disorder made people seek help and cited that the World Health Organization (WHO) recorded more than 35 percent of the global population with similar problems, where they modified their sleep patterns due to the global contingency, which was called Covid-somnia

➡️ This condition increases the risk of contracting Covid-19, it only affects women

Sañudo also mentioned that a study published in the American Academy of Sleep Medicine there were 2.77 million searches for the word insomnia on Google.

“The lack of information on this type of disorder has increased in recent months, so it is necessary to be alert so that if you have any questions you go to the specialist to find an effective treatment,” he said.

➡️ Ómicron: How to identify a new symptom? Here we tell you

What is insomnia?

The director of the pharmaceutical company pointed out that insomnia is defined as a persistent difficulty in initiating sleep with dissatisfaction in its duration, consolidation or quality and that causes deterioration in social functions.

This discomfort has become a public health issue by generating consequences after the hours in which there should be rest such as general fatigue, irritability, inattention, memory problems, anxiety and are even associated with chronic diseases, mental disorders and limitations in daytime operation.

➡️ What is the best mask against the Omicron variant?

“Insomnia is the most frequent sleep disturbance in the population and unfortunately its effects not only cause fatigue in the patient. This disorder is also associated with a high risk of developing major depressive disorders and other types of cardiovascular or metabolic diseases if it is not treated in time “, assured Alejandro Jiménez Genchi, coordinator of the Sleep Clinic of the Ramón de la Fuente National Institute of Psychiatry .

How is Covid-somnia treated?

Carry one Good nutrition, practicing physical activity and having the appropriate treatment help to improve the quality of life of the patient, he claimed.

He indicated that Covid-19 caused the sleep disorder in millions of Mexicans, therefore, it is of great importance to detect the warning signs to maintain a timely diagnosis and achieve personalized and controlled treatment.

“Regular sleep helps people with the restoration and conservation of energy, metabolic and endocrine regulation, with the consolidation of memory, in thermal regulation and with immune activation, to name a few factors,” said Edilberto Peña de León, General Director of the Central Nervous System Research Center (CISNE) Mexico.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

“The standard treatment for insomnia is non-benzodiazepine hypnotics., recommended as pharmacological treatment by the World Health Organization, as well as the Pan American Health Organization. Eating a good diet, practicing physical activity and having the appropriate treatment helps to improve the quality of life of the patient ”, explained Sañudo.