COVID-19 affects world and national soccer, see who they are

The COVID-19 does not give truce, and is that soccer in Mexico and the world has been affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leaving thousands of cases on the football scene. Here are some of the teams affected.

National soccer, affected by COVID-19

Until last Thursday, December 30, Liga MX reported a total of 93 positive cases of COVID-19 in Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil and Liga de Expansión and the U-20, U-18, U-17 women’s, U-16 and U-14 categories.

Photos: Cuartoscuro

Until last Thursday, l93 cases were registered as follows:

26 in Liga MX

23 on Liga Expansión MX

21 in Liga MX Femenil

23 in basic forces -sub 14, sub 16, sub 17, sub 18 and sub 20.

Among the affected clubs are:

Tigers

The positive case of COVID-19 from Jesus Angulo, new reinforcement of Tigers, is one of the coronavirus cases that have taken place in the Mexican league.

PHOTO: File

Monterrey

Until December 30, the Rayados de Monterrey announced three positive cases in the first team, which were detected before the friendly match against Roadrunner.

The affected players were: Esteban Andrada, Luis Cárdenas and César Ramos.

PHOTO: Cuartoscuro / Illustrative

Athletic of San Luis

Another of the clubs affected by Liga MX by the coronavirus, prior to the start of Closing 2022, was the Atlético de San Luis, reported Clear Brand.

The group of Potosí did not reveal the name of the infected elements, but he assured that he carried out all the protocols established by the Mexican soccer organization.

Photo: Cuartoscuro / Illustrative

World soccer, affected by COVID-19

Premier league

The soccer Premier League was one of the first championships to be affected by this new wave of COVID-19 in Europe, and it is that 17 matches of the English league were postponed in the last weeks. The last to communicate, this December 30, was the Leicester-Norwich, which was to be played on January 1.

Barcelona

Ten Barça players have tested positive for COVID-19. The club announced three new cases, those of Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde, who are added to those already announced from Ousmane Dembelé, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gabi, Dani Alves Y Alejandro Balde.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced on December 29 the four positive cases of COVID-19: Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Jr, and added one more on Thursday, that of Luka Jovic.

Another eight players of the merengue club have been infected with the coronavirus since mid-December.

Atlético de Madrid

At Atlético de Madrid, there are five players who have tested positive, as announced Thursday: Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Joao Félix and Héctor Herrera. Besides the coach Diego Simeone.

Atlético must face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, another team very affected by it COVID-19 at this time, since according to the Spanish press it would have 17 positives.

Bordeaux

Bordeaux announced on December 29 that 21 players “are out for reasons linked to COVID-19”, ahead of Sunday’s game against Brest in the Coupe de France.

Naples

On December 30, Napoli announced that their Nigerian attacker Victor osimhen tested positive for COVID-19.

While the players Malcuit and Petagna were quarantined for having close contact with people positive for coronavirus, reported this January 1 via Twitter.

Players Malcuit and Petagna are reported to have been placed in home quarantine upon their return for the Christmas holidays, as both have had close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals. pic.twitter.com/bZZJy1wTqA – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) January 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain

Up to now, Four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for COVID-19 just before resuming training, as announced on January 1, 2022 by the club; however, PSG did not disclose their identities.

The four players are also joined by one more positive in the technical team.

The tests carried out during the winter holidays and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases of Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The affected people are under the current Covid protocols. – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 1, 2022

Juventus

The captain of Turin Juventus and the Italian soccer team, Giorgio Chiellini, tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the club this Saturday.

For this reason, the soccer player was placed in isolation as part of the preventions indicated by authorities in the face of positive cases of coronavirus.

Bayern Munich

Four Bayern Munich players, including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will miss at least the first training session of the year, delayed from Sunday to Monday for health reasons, the Bavarian club also indicated this Saturday.

According to the leader of the Bundesliga, Neuer, the Englishman Omar Richards and the French Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso “have been tested positive for the coronavirus.”

French Professional Football League (LFP)

This Friday, the French LFP postponed the French Ligue 1 match between Angers and Saint-Etienne, scheduled for January 9 due to many cases of COVID-19 on the local computer.

National teams of Cameroon and Algeria

Four players from the Cameroon team and three from Algeria tested positive for COVID-19 and they were left in isolation after controls carried out during the preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football, announced on December 29 responsible for their teams.

In the latter two, Mexicans were affected Héctor Herrera and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

Photos: Archive

Although the list does not end there, as other squads in Europe, Asia and Africa have reported cases of COVID that make fear a new stop that would affect not only sports, but also economically.