Count 2021, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

2021 closed, an anomalous and complex year for cinema: theaters reopened with limitations and the industry tried to recover money by betting on new formulas to reach people. We begin 2022 with an avalanche of options: Disney +, Netflix, Paramount +, Amazon Prime, Mubi, Apple, Google Play, in addition to the competition between theaters and titles that await release but that can be accessed in a foreign language or illegally.

This is also why the abundance of dissimilar films on the “best of the year” lists: you cannot see everything and what you see is not always available to the general Peruvian public. Tapes like Spencer or Titane – two major titles – have been on Google Play and Amazon for months but with English subtitles. Other popular films such as Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza or Parallel Mothers can only be seen in movie theaters abroad or appealing to piracy.

In 2021 the idea of ​​”series” as a synonym for “minor productions” continued to be extinguished: from Mare of Easttown to Sucession, there are productions of equal to equal with the big screen. And while superhero tapes receive attacks from Martin Scorsese, Chloé Zhao directed Eternals for Marvel and several powerful actors parade in such roles. I’m among those who were disappointed in the soporific Dune and Ridley Scott’s work this year: The Gucci House was chaotic, while The Last Duel was good but with a minor Matt Damon and a stick Adam Driver.

The directors prevailed. Chloé Zhao with Eternals and Nomadland, Jane Campion with The Power of the Dog and three actresses made their feature length debuts with titles of strength: Justine Bateman with Violet, Rebecca Hall with Passing and Maggie Gyllenhaal with The Lost Daugther. 2021 also closed with controversial blockbusters: The waters are divided with The Matrix: Resurrections (thumb in the middle), Spiderman: no way home (thumb up) and Don’t look up (thumb down). Peruvian cinema stood out with Manco Cápac, Canción sin nombre and Distancia de salvage. A world for Julius was irregular, Contacted was interesting and between the commercial comedies it worked Half-sisters.

Best of 2021. The Power of the Dog, Minari, Malcolm and Marie, The French Chronicle, King Richard, The Beatles: Get Back. Photo: composition / diffusion

Here is the list of “the best of what is available in Peru in 2021 for the general public.”

1. The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

2. Another round (Thomas Vinterberg)

3. Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

4. The father (Florian Zeller)

5. It was the hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino)

6. The Beatles: Get Back (Peter Jackson)

7. First Cow (Kelly Reichardt)

8. Pig (Michael Sarnoski)

9. The French Chronicle (Wes Anderson)

10. Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

11. King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

12. The Green Knight (David Lowery)

13. The Rescue (Elizabeth Chai Vasahelyi, Jimmy Chin)

14. Annette (Leos Carax)

15. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Triple (Hideaki Anno)

16. The mother of blues (George C. Wolfe)

17. The Last Duel (Ridley Scott)

18. Malcolm and Marie (Sam Levinson)

19. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Destin Daniel Cretton)

20. The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani) ❖