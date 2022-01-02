Cobra Kay and the new movies and series for the weekend (21 Dec

We have a new list of movie and series premieres of this week that you cannot miss.

To close the year with everything, streaming has prepared the return of Cobra Kai, the arrival of the series of Bob fett and the new movie of Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson which will probably give Netflix many nominations and wins at the biggest movie awards.

Never know what movies and series to watch on the weekend? You are not the only one, but for this we have an infallible selection with everything that arrives (or was released during the week) to the different streaming platforms, so go for the popcorn, prepare your favorite armchair and dedicate yourself to enjoy a few hours entertainment of all genres.

The weekend is to recharge batteries, relax, stop thinking about work and the office, and to achieve that it is a good idea to see all the films Y series (fantasy, horror, drama and documentaries) that have been on your radar during the week, but that you had not been able to see because you were too busy working and finishing pending as if there was no tomorrow.

Now many different things are released every week (Netflix even promised a new movie every weekend) and thankfully most of those releases come on those days when you don’t have to go to work, you can wake up as late as your body allows and be as unproductive as it seems to you. Whether in the movies or streaming, there is always something to watch.

The best thing about this weekend in particular? In series issues, Cobra Kai and The Book of Boba Fett are the two great proposals of the week, along with a documentary that tells the story of the murderer of the United States that they compared with Jack the Ripper, and for a little drama you cannot miss The Lost Daughter.

Movies with the best reviews, series and special programs, your weekend schedule has just been filled with hours and hours of entertainment. These are the premieres of movies and series that you cannot miss.

FILMS:

A Quiet Place (Netflix)

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski They worked together on this horror movie that was one of the best of 2018. The story follows a family who must find a way to survive after the Earth is invaded by aliens who are killing all humans, and who are attracted by any kind of noise.

The Lost Daughter (Nertflix)

Directed by Maggie gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, this is one of the Netflix movies that are going for the Oscar. The Lost Daughter is based on the novel by Elena Ferrante and the description reads that “A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her obsession with a young mother staying in a nearby villa awakens memories of her past.” .

SERIES AND DOCUMENTARY:

The Silent Sea (Netflix)

This new Korean series is a science fiction story, starring Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon. The series is an adaptation of the 2014 short film “The Sea of ​​Tranquility” and begins during a dangerous 24-hour mission on the moon, where a group of space explorers try to recover samples from an abandoned research station, which hides all kinds of secrets. classified.

Cobra Kai, Season 4 (Netflix)

In the fourth season, Johhny and Daniel must join forces to defeat a common enemy, John kreese, who wants to defeat them in a new karate tournament, teaching his old methods to a new generation of students. This time, Kreese will have the help of an old villain from the Karate Kid movies, Terry Silver.

Crime Scene: Murder in Times Square (Netflix)

The creators of the documentary on the case of Elisa Lam are back, this time to tell the story of the Times Square Torso Ripper, the brutal serial killer who came to be known as America’s Jack the Ripper, and who left several mutilated bodies of teenage victims he allegedly encountered in Times Square.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney +)

Many thought that the third season of The Mandalorian he would arrive first, but this spin off was ahead of him. The series, which is somehow connected to the story of Mando and Baby Yoda, features the legendary Boba fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand, who are navigating the underworld of the Galaxy before returning to the desert planet of Tatooine, to reclaim the territory that was ruled by the brutal Jabba the Hutt and his criminal syndicate (who once tried to kill Han Solo and Luke Skywalker).

The Rescue (Disney +)

THE RESCUE is a dramatic and emotional documentary about one of the most extraordinary and dangerous rescues of modern times. Featuring exclusive interviews and a wealth of never-before-seen footage, the documentary transports the viewer to the famous cave, showcases the work of the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and United States Special Forces, and details the daring feat of the dive specialists in caves to rescue the boys.