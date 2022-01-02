Chris Hemsworth takes a “snow bath” shirtless – Publimetro México

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth prepares to welcome 2022 and sets new trends for the year ahead. The star, who is currently filming for her upcoming “Extraction” sequel in Europe, surprised her fans and followers with her latest social media post.

“Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022 🥶, ”Chris wrote in the caption. Amid Europe’s freezing temperatures, Chris flaunted his fit shirtless body while taking snow baths with a friend in the last photo. On Instagram, the “In The Heart of Sea” actor dropped a photo of himself lying on a snow-covered slope.

Chris is currently in Austria as he continues to film the sequel to his 2020 Netflix release, "Extraction," as well as spending time with his family, Elsa Pataky, and their children.

Chris Hemsworth enjoys his family Christmas

Earlier, he caught a glimpse of his White Christmas while enjoying snowball fights with his family amidst the snow-capped mountains. Hemsworth was joined by his wife and three children, India, Sasha, and Tristan, as well as Chris’s brothers, Luke and Liam, and their partners over the holidays.

Chris has a pretty exciting 2022 ahead of him. His film “Thor: Love & Thunder” will hit theaters in July 2022. The film will be the sixth installment in Phase Four and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Chris, Thor: Love & Thunder will star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher.