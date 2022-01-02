Chip shortage in automotive industry will continue until 2023- Uno TV

The production of vehicles in the automotive industry in Mexico is affected by the lack of chips. | Photo: Reuters

Despite the fact that in 2021 there were high orders and high demand to produce and export medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the world, the consulting company IHS Markit predicted that the reduced supply of semiconductor chips globally it could continue until 2023.

Image: IHS Markit

He detailed that the shortage of chips It may lead to low inventories, production stoppages in the automotive industry and declines in sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles by 2022 as semiconductor chips take over conduct electricity in motor vehicles.

The CEO of Grupo Traton, Matthias gründler, he specified that in the absence of chips last year there was already a visible and difficult decrease in sales of MAN, a bus manufacturer based in Munich, Germany; Y Scania, a Swedish manufacturer of heavy trucks, owned by Volkswagen, a situation that will continue this year.

What caused the chip shortage?

In 2020, the pandemic by COVID-19 broke supply chains around the world And while most OEMs have only started to rebound in the past year, there is a shortage of components like steering wheels, seats and raw materials.

In July 2021, Mexico stopped assembling 81,671 automobiles due to lack of chips semiconductors, while in June the number had been 33,950 units less, the National Auto Parts Industry.

#WebinarGratuito 𝐋𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐳 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐨 – Alberto Bustamante, Acting Executive President INA “26 light vehicle plants installed in the country” pic.twitter.com/Ot8q6HSCXR – INA Industria Nacional de Autopartes, AC (@inaoficialmx) December 9, 2021

Faced with this crisis of chips in the automotive industry, IHS MarkitHe said that OEMs of medium and heavy commercial vehicles will have to cope with suspensions on production lines and increase vacation seasons for their employees.

He explained that chips semiconductors have a long lead time, from order to delivery and to make up for the lost volumes in 2021 and 2022, IHS Markit anticipated that the production of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in Europe see faster acceleration through 2023 and 2024.