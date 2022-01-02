Central banks around the world increase gold in their reserves and reduce the dollar

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220102/los-bancos-centrales-de-todo-el-mundo-aumentan-el-oro-en-sus-reservas-y-reducen-el-dolar-1119940013.html

Central banks around the world are turning their backs on the dollar and opting instead of the US currency for gold reserves, which have not stopped … 01.02.2022, Sputnik World

In fact, assets in gold in 2021 reached their highest value in 31 years, according to analysts consulted by the Japanese daily Nikkei Asia. Data from the World Gold Council, an international research organization for the gold industry, corroborate these claims: According to the organization, central banks have increased their reserves of the precious metal by more than 4,500 tons in the last decade. In September alone, reserves amounted to about 36,000 tons, the highest since 1990 and 15% more than in the previous decade.While in the past large gold acquisitions were a matter of the central banks of large countries like Russia, now More and more developing states are buying large amounts of gold. Gold holdings started to grow around 2009. Until then, central banks and other public institutions used to sell it to increase dollar-denominated assets. Given that the United States enjoyed a buoyant economy in the 1990s as the sole superpower after the end of the Cold War, the benefits generated by dollar-denominated assets were attractive to other countries, experts say. Exit of the dollar Experts note that the value of the dollar against gold has fallen dramatically in the last decade, as large-scale monetary expansion has continued to boost the supply of the US currency, although the US Federal Reserve has made clear that it is Ending its easy money policy and projected to start raising interest rates in 2022, several central banks, especially in emerging economies, continue to bet on gold, reflecting global concern over the gold-based monetary regime. the dollar. Thus, in the first nine months of 2021, Thailand bought about 90 tons of the precious metal, India 70 tons and Brazil 60 tons. The global financial crisis of 2008 caused an outflow of funds even from the US public debt, which caused a drop in value of dollar-denominated assets. Confidence in these assets “faltered,” said market analyst Itsuo Toyoshima. After the crisis, long-term interest rates in the US fell as a result of large-scale monetary expansion, causing asset holdings denominated in US currency would be less advantageous. Central banks in poor emerging economies began to “protect their assets with gold,” explained Koichiro Kamei, a financial and precious metals analyst. The dollar’s share of foreign exchange reserves is shrinking, in contrast to the growth of the dollar. gold. In 2020, the dollar’s share of international reserves fell to its lowest level in a quarter of a century.

