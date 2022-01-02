Celebrity couples who met on blind dates

Blind dates are a great way to meet a person without all the pressure that this entails, since it is fate that is in charge of taking the reins of the possible relationship. Several Hollywood couples who met without knowing anything about each other, in some cases currently share a family.

Chris Hemswoerth and Elsa Pataky

The Avengers star and actress Elsa Pataky are one of the most stable couples in the show and it seems incredible that they met on a blind date thanks to the actor’s dialect coach. “I left him a voicemail and said, ‘Hi, my name is Chris. Would you like to go on a date? ‘”Hemsworth told ET. “I looked at her and I thought she looked very beautiful and sounded like a wonderful person.”

For his part, Pataky said: “I really appreciated what he did to bring us together because none of this would have happened. We wouldn’t even have had children. Is incredible”. The couple married in December 2010 and today they have three children together.

Bake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

They initially met on ‘Green Lantern’ in 2010 however the spark between the two arose when they later ended up on a double date with different people as their dates. “It was strange at first, but we were friends for a long time. I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends. “

The couple married in 2012 and have been together ever since. They share three children: James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, and Betty Reynolds.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Hathaway had several bitter drinks before meeting who would be her husband and father to her children. The actress first crossed paths with the actor and jewelry designer at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008, shortly after she broke up with Raffaello Follieri.

Shulman and Anne met through a mutual friend and the actress immediately said, “I’m going to marry that man. I think he thought I was a little crazy, which I am a bit, but I am also kind, ”he recalled in Harper’s Bazzar UK in 2014. The couple married in September 2012 and today they have two children: Jonathan Rosebanks and Jack Shulman.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry

They broke all the rules of royalty with their relationship, as they both belonged to different worlds. They met thanks to a mutual friend who set up a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse in 2016.

According to a 2017 BBC interview, Markle confessed that she didn’t know much about the prince or the royal family prior to the date. “It was definitely a setup. It was a blind date. As I am from the United States, I did not grow up with the same understanding of the royal family, “he explained.

For his part, Harry didn’t have much information either. “I’ve never seen ‘Suits’, never heard of Meghan before. I was very surprised when I walked into that room and saw it. I was like, ‘Okay, well, I’m really going to have to improve my game. I have to make sure I have a good talk. “

