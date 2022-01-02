Cardi B obtains diamond certification for the song ‘I Like it’ with Bad Bunny and J Balvin

U.S.- The song I like it from Cardi B, with J Balvin Y Bad Bunny, is now a certified disk of Diamond by Recording Industry Association of America.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

I like diamonds, I like stunting, I like to shine, “raps Cardi B on” I Like It, “which has now been, appropriately, certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The summer hit, which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny, has sold 10 million units. According to RIAA, an equivalent song unit equals a single digital song sale, or 150 audio and / or video streams on demand. She became the first female rapper to have a song certified with diamonds earlier this year with her debut single. Bodak Yellow (Money Moves). I like it is now Cardi’s third certified diamond success, after Bodak Yellow Y Girls like you from Maroon 5, that hit the record on Nov. 29, according to the RIAA website.

I like it was released on May 25, 2018, as a single from Cardi’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2018, which, at the time, made Cardi the first female rapper with two No. 1 singles, after Bodak Yellow (Money Moves), and it earned Balvin and Bad Bunny their respective first hot 100s. I like it was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where his title album Invasion of Privacy won the award for best rap album.

I like it is also a member of some other exclusive music clubs – music video is part ofl Billion Views Club from Youtube, with over 1.4 billion views (and counting). And the song has over 1.3 billion views on Spotify.