Can the ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scenario Happen in Real Life? An astronomer explains it

Astronomer Amy Mainzer, who served as a scientific consultant for Netflix’s science fiction comedy ‘No miren arriba’ (‘Don’t look up’, in Spain), spoke about whether the movie’s setting, about a comet that will destroy the Earth, it could happen in real life.

According to his words, that would be “very, very unlikely.” “The good news is that a really important event like the one shown in the movie, we know, cannot happen very regularly … because we are here,” the scientist told Yahoo Canada, adding that humanity would not exist without such phenomena. type “will occur on a regular basis in our time span”.

“The last such important event was the one that exterminated the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. That is why we know that it is a very rare event,” he summarized. In this context, he highlighted that “smaller” events can occur more frequently, that is why “we look for objects [espaciales] and we try to find out where they are. “

It was the astronomer’s team that discovered Comet Neowise in 2020, from which Mainzer took some elements to shape the film’s comet. “[Neowise] It had a nice set of orbital characteristics for what we were looking for in the movie. […] In fact, I even think I took some pictures of the discovery of Comet Neowise, “he said.

For the specialist, the Netflix film represents “a call to make decisions based on the tools of science.” “Science-based decision-making is indeed at the core of this movie and the future. How we as humanity live on this planet is largely up to us,” he concluded.