Can the 'Don't Look Up' Scenario Happen in Real Life? An astronomer explains it

Jan 2, 2022 12:42 GMT

Amy Mainzer, whose team discovered Comet Neowise in 2020, served as a scientific consultant for the Netflix sitcom.

Astronomer Amy Mainzer, who served as a scientific consultant for Netflix’s science fiction comedy ‘No miren arriba’ (‘Don’t look up’, in Spain), spoke about whether the movie’s setting, about a comet that will destroy the Earth, it could happen in real life.

According to his words, that would be “very, very unlikely.” “The good news is that a really important event like the one shown in the movie, we know, cannot happen very regularly … because we are here,” the scientist told Yahoo Canada, adding that humanity would not exist without such phenomena. type “will occur on a regular basis in our time span”.

'Don't look up': why this black sci-fi comedy is giving us something to talk about

“The last such important event was the one that exterminated the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. That is why we know that it is a very rare event,” he summarized. In this context, he highlighted that “smaller” events can occur more frequently, that is why “we look for objects [espaciales] and we try to find out where they are. “

It was the astronomer’s team that discovered Comet Neowise in 2020, from which Mainzer took some elements to shape the film’s comet. “[Neowise] It had a nice set of orbital characteristics for what we were looking for in the movie. […] In fact, I even think I took some pictures of the discovery of Comet Neowise, “he said.

For the specialist, the Netflix film represents “a call to make decisions based on the tools of science.” “Science-based decision-making is indeed at the core of this movie and the future. How we as humanity live on this planet is largely up to us,” he concluded.

