Camila Cabello with tropical dress and black Adidas sneakers

Camila Cabello we love as a singer – we can’t stop humming her summer hit ‘Don’t go yet’– and also as a woman, always natural and very self-confident. This confidence is transmitted with looks from their concerts and video clips, where she highlights her wonderful curves, and also in her daily outfits, for which she chooses garments that you like and that combine in a very comfortable way. We could go to her closet and find a model that we could wear without looking like it’s borrowed. His style is not forced at all. Mix many trends of summer 2021, such as knitted crops or flower dresses, with other timeless basics.

Precisely Camila Cabello, who will be Cinderella in the adaptation of the story by Amazon Prime, chose a tropical dress that we loved to take a walk in the park with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and his dog Tarzan. Its design was romantic in style with all the details to become one of our favorite dresses for August: Midi cut, bow straps, bustier neckline and lots of movement. It seems to have been tailor-made for Camila Cabello, who combined it in a very casual nails on black Adidas sneakers and white socks, prioritizing comfort above all else.

GTRES

This tropical dress by Camila Cabello is the Nikita model from Reformation brand. Its pattern fits like a bodice at the neckline and the waist is also tight, marking the female silhouette in a very sensual way. However, it contrasts with a loose skirt. The perfect balance between comfort and shape. That is why it combines so well with sandals, heels and even with sneakers Camila’s black Adidas classic.

GTRES

GTRES

Also, we who are some passionate about steering wheels because they always give a lot of grace and style to the garments, we have not overlooked that this dress has a trim of ruffles on the neckline and also a large ruffle on the hem, which opens like a trumpet. There is no way it can be wrong.

Camila dropped her suspenders like she was a Bardot neckline, which increased the appeal of the dress. Along with their hoop earrings and their golden necklaces It seemed that the ‘Havana’ singer had returned to the Cuba where she was born.

GTRES

Camila Cabello showed that it is a very comfortable design playing with her dog, lying on the grass and leaning in the shade of a tree to spend some time closer to her boy with whom she is more serious than ever.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in 2014, when they were both opening acts and Camila was still part of the group Fifth Harmony. In 2019 they confirmed their relationship and the month passed everyone talked about them because of how Shawn defended his girlfriend against criticism for her weight gain. A message body positive that Camila also transmits from her networks, like many other celebrities like Alexandra Pereira, who yesterday reflected on Instagram about the importance of accepting and loving ourselves with stretch marks, scars and ultimately, just as we are.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Camila Cabello’s dress

Reformation

Reformation

Reformation

Reformation, 275 euros

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io