Camila Cabello to perform at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards

This year’s MTV Music Video Awards (VMA), to be held next month September in New York, will have at their gala one of the artists who has had the most growth in recent years: Camila Cabello.

Cabello, who already starred in a resounding performance in the 2019 edition singing “Señorita” with her partner, Shawn mendes, this time He will perform his latest single, “Don’t Go Yet.”

In addition to the Cuban-American, the Filipino-American will also take the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Olivia Rodrigo, one of the most popular singers of the year in the United States after having set several records on Spotify with her first single, “Drivers License”.

Nominated for five VMAs, including two of the most outstanding -Best Artist of the Year and Song of the Year-, the 18-year-old will sing her third single, “good 4 u “.

Lil Nas X, Lorde and Machine Gun Kelly complete the list of performances, although MTV assures that there are still artists to be announced before the ceremony, which will take place on September 12.

In this edition, which highlights the novelty of the “neutral gender” that has been granted to 14 categories, the singers Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations, with seven and six respectively.

Bieber is the main favorite thanks to several collaborations among which “POPSTAR” stands out, along with DJ Khaled and Drake, while Thee Stallion plays almost all his ballots to the provocative song “WAP”, with Cardi B.

In the next place, with five nominations, are, in addition to Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X, followed by 24kGoldn, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, with four.

In the category of video of the year, the most outstanding, in addition to Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion rival Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More“, Ed Sheeran for” Bad Habits “, Lil Nas X for” MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) “and The Weeknd for” Save Your Tears “.

