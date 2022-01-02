Buy NY electric cars for their new police patrols

The Ford marches are part of a contract of eleven million 500 thousand dollars that will be valid for five years in the city of New York, they will be delivered by June 2022.

According to the New York City Department of Administrative Services, the cars will be used by the New York Police Department, the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation. , the Department of Environmental Protection and other emergencies.

The government’s goal is to have a fleet of electric vehicles by 2035 as a measure to combat the climate crisis and for this, they plan to buy more than 1,250 electric cars in 2022.

The March used by law enforcement will have a range of 434 kilometers per full load and nearly 27 cubic feet of cargo space, which, according to DCAS, will allow for the storage of emergency equipment and law enforcement.

This purchase represents the largest acquisition of electric vehicles in the city so far, New York already operates a larger electric flora and charging network with more than 3,100 plug-in cars and 1,700 mobile solar chargers.