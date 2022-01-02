Britney Spears surprises by announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari

It seems that things are getting better for Britney Spears after a season full of bad news. Singer has announced its engagement with her current partner, Sam Asghari, posting a video on his Instagram account where he shows the engagement ring crafted with diamonds by Roman Malayev, a New York-based designer who has worked hand in hand with Forever Diamonds NY.

“I can’t believe it!”, Wrote Britney Spears sharing a video in which she shows off her ring with her more than 34 million followers. “Look at that, do you like it?” Sam Asghari asks the singer. “Yes, yes!”, She answers excitedly. A ring which, as explained by the jewelery firm itself, already has a name: “The Britney” and which is inspired by the singer’s personality.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

She is serious the third wedding for Britney Spears who was already married to rapper Kevin Federline (with whom she has two children) and her childhood friend Jason Alexander, and who canceled at 55 hours.

Spears and Asghari They met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s video clip ‘Slumber party’. “We had to shoot a scene where I was walking from the hall to the bed in the room and we had to wait about twenty minutes between takes, so we were forced to talk to each other,” Spears recalled.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.



This news coincides with another very positive also for the singer since last week her father announced, through his lawyer, that he was willing to lift the legal guardianship of the young woman, which he himself resigned a month ago. “As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is the best for his daughter. If Miss Spears wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can manage your own life, Mr. Spears thinks he should have that opportunity, ”said the father’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen.

Britney has never denied how important it has been to her the support of Sam Asghari, which has always remained in a media background Regarding the singer, although she has often come out in defense of her partner.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

One of the Asghari’s most famous statements It was about Britney’s father through his Instagram stories, where he confessed not having any respect for him: “People should understand that I don’t feel no respect by someone who tries to control our relationship and imposes obstacles. In my opinion, Jamie Spears is a complete jerk. “

There will be what to expect more details on when and where the long-awaited wedding between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will take place.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io