Brian Ocampo, close to becoming a new Eagles player

In America they continue in search of its extreme to the right; However, it seems that the board is close to closing the footballer who will arrive at El Nido. Brian Ocampo, who until the last tournament was part of National of his country was placed ahead in the line of possible candidates to reach the azulcrema box.

A couple of days ago, Ocampo ended his contract with National and he refused to extend his employment relationship, which is facilitating negotiations with those of Coapa, since he would only have to negotiate with Paco Casal, the footballer’s representative, who is assessing a figure of 4 million dollars for the signing according to sources South America close to negotiation.

It is known that the Coapa board of directors had been managing in the Uruguayan capital for a few days, since before Ocampo, the player who had been polled by the Eagles it was Agustin Canobbio; However, everything indicates that Peñarol managed to convince Canobbio to continue one more year with the team.

It was known that in addition to America, Boca Juniors had rapprochement with Canobbio who was considered the best player in the Uruguayan championship in the last year and given the option he had to sign in another club due to the end of his contract, the board of directors of Peñarol He worked immediately to convince him to stay at the club, thus fading the possibility of going out to another team.

It is worth mentioning that both attackers received a green light from Santiago Solari and his coaching staff, who are interested in being able to close the hiring this week to be able to add to their new element as soon as possible, although everything indicates that it will hardly be ready for the opening day next Friday against Puebla.

