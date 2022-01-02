Brian Ocampo and Agustín Canobbio are already free players and America can negotiate their transfer

The players were free to negotiate with America, although in both cases, Peñaron and Nacional seek a renewal to be able to obtain economic benefits from their signings.

Brian Ocampo Y Agustin Canobbio They have become free players from the first minute of January 1, 2022, after terminating their contracts with Nacional de Montevideo and Peñarol, respectively. Both footballers are on the radar of the America for the next tournament and the tag of players without a contract would facilitate the acquisition of some of these elements.

The third signing of the Eagles must be closed before the start of the Clausura 2022, at the request of Santiago Solari. GettyImages

In the case of Canobbio, The player remains in talks with Peñarol to sign a new contract and it is a priority for the coal team, which in 2022 will face the Uruguayan League, the Super Cup and the Copa Libertadores, so they do not renounce the services of the attacker. The footballer is also in the sights of several European clubs, so his agents do not want to rush to make a decision about Agustin’s future, whether in Uruguay, Europe or Mexico with the Club. America.

2 Related

On the other hand, Brian Ocampo He also ended his contract with Nacional on December 31 and is analyzing his options for his immediate future, although the player has a renewal option with his current team and does not want to leave without leaving money in the Uruguayan team’s coffers. The situation would lead America to spend approximately four million dollars to get the services of the 22-year-old winger.

The Americanist directive hopes to close the incorporation of some of these two elements for next week and with this close the template for the Closing 2022. Santiago Solari asked his board of directors to have all the players as soon as possible so that no later than matchday 3 all the players are in physical rhythm and fully integrated into the team’s discipline.

The America will return to training this Sunday after the New Year’s Eve parties to begin preparing for the debut in the league tournament, visiting Puebla on January 7 to start the competition and later they will play again until January 22 when they receive the Atlas in the Azteca Stadium.