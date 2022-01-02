Billie Eilish, review of “Happier than Ever” in Mondo Sonoro (2021)

Nothing started with the cover of Vogue.

Be surprised by the aesthetic change that Billie eilish He has exhibited in recent weeks, especially from the photos for the British version of the aforementioned trend magazine, it is like petrifying because the sun rises one more morning. It is eating the frog of editorial marketing.

The American did not debut in anything with that cover.

The capacity for surprise, sincerity and courage, has been since it was unveiled. That print it was just a verification. From the personal and from time to time elevating the discourse to the structural, the singer has simply followed her founding crusade: that of her own path. “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (19) it was already an album that basically talked about nightmares and fears. And fear and insecurity are key and lock. They don’t make sense without each other.

The second album of Billie eilish, “Happier than Ever” (21), brutal honesty continues to pass. The very fine thread between blocking, self-exploration, acceptance and change. “I had traumas, I did things that I didn’t want to. I was too scared to tell you, but I think it’s time “, he sings in” Getting Older “, the opening of the length and an ideal bridge in terms of narrative and sound with respect to his debut.

What the four Grammy winner does at nineteen is ultra contemporary. Something to flatter the zeta generation: the great diva of this decade does not have a muzzle and does have a lot of loudspeaker (networks). Now for even more audiences, hence the importance of expanding his message: he deals with a strained relationship – he confessed to The Guardian – with his body, weighed down by patriarchy, and by cruelty on the Internet. He reflects it in his channels, in his statements, and of course, in his music, where solipsism jumps. From an extraordinarily frank and transcendent voice, he stood up and left behind terrible industrial models such as those that suffered – recent confessions – Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera.

The American has always been shown in its full version. With your issues. From there she connected brutally with thousands of phosphor caps around the world, who rocked her at their concerts. Fears, dreams, complexes.

There is no change, there is evolution: the strange thing would have been that Billie eilish keep eating spiders for breakfast.

Will young people continue to accompany her in her transformation? Time will tell. For now, the difference in reproductions between their most canonical songs (“Therefore I Am”) and those that are less, is great. It does not seem a cause for concern for her, she could have continued with the feats and adding and going from doing a long work.

It has not been so. “Happier than Ever” He wants more than just feed the bug. “My future”, from the first singles, and which is over 200 million reproductions, is the ideal bridge between the second album and the futures –in the plural– of the American one. A Billie eilish closest to the neo soul of Amy Winehouse Than the teenage pop diva from a couple of years ago? What does the dense and vibrant “NDA” tell us? More versatility: “Male Fantasy” and “Happier Than Ever”, folk charm, at the Taylor Swift, which falters in its second half towards the stadium hit.

The second theme of the album makes use of a glitch medium, the uncomfortable sound that raised it a couple of years ago and that confused everyone born before the year 2000. That new pop. Emo Weird. A strangeness in the headset does not return until “Oxytocin”. There are other surprises: a bossa nova, for example, where he plays sinuous, with his voice like buttered. And a gospel (“GOLDWING”) that breaks towards an opaque electropop, so liked by Finneas, very brother and still unique ally in his music.

The album has valleys, but it does not lose identity: the way of projecting, that closed, downcast diaphragm, is very much to blame for it. Although this second part of the hour of recording results in some information, it thickens with the passage of the songs, there are sixteen themes in defense of an idea that perhaps would be understood with fewer bars, from “Lost Cause” onwards nothing is left over , but a self-gift: “Halley’s Comet” is sweet, the Billie eilish balladeer. A calmer style, even spoken word, which is also in “Not My Responsibility”.

“Do you know me? Do you really know me? “, Dictates on the subject.

At this point, something? Or do you never know someone enough? No. Surely not. And a top artist, on the cover, less.