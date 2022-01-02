Billie Eilish confesses that she can’t stand her body

Billie Eilish is in full promotion of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which is leading him to grant interviews in the most prestigious media in each country. If a few days ago he revealed that Justin Bieber was his great support when it comes to learning to deal with fame, now he has confessed that he has a strange relationship with his body and that he does not really support his physique.

The 19-year-old artist has chatted with The Guardian where he has opened up on the channel to talk about what is probably one of the topics that he finds most difficult to talk about: his body. The singer of Bad guy She is known for always wearing very baggy clothes to avoid objectification by the media and the public but, as she has revealed, there is another reason why she does it: lack of acceptance.





“I see people on social media and I realize that I have never had a body like theirs. And I immediately wonder, my God, how do they look like this? I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people really use in the photos, and in fact I know that what looks real can be fake. However, I still see it and say ‘oh god’, that makes me feel very bad. And I mean, I have a lot of confidence in who I am and I am very happy with my life … Obviously I’m not happy with my body, but who is? “says Billie Eilish, bringing to the table something that happens to many teenagers around the world.

And in order to lead a successful career like hers, she has had to learn strategies to not let her complexes get the better of her. “When I’m on stage I have to detach myself from the ideas I have about my body. Especially since I wear large clothes that are easy to wear and change I know it may seem like it does not suit me. I have a terrible relationship with my body, seriously that you wouldn’t believe how badly I’m wearing it, so to get on stage I have to dissociate myself … “, he explained.

Billie Eilish in the 'Not My Responsibility' video

In fact, Billie Eilish has taken the opportunity to launch a reflection on the air about the extreme importance that is given to physical appearance. “We only need our bodies to eat, walk, and defecate. We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that someone cares about the appearance of bodies. Why doesn’t anyone care about hair? Everyone hates body hair but We literally have a huge amount of hair on our heads and that’s great and beautiful. What’s the difference? I really don’t understand it, “he commented.

“I mean I adore hair and do crazy things with my hair. I’m just as guilty as everyone else. But it’s just so weird. If you think about it too much, you go crazy. Also, people who promote fancy body standards aren’t being sincere. about all the treatments and all the surgery they have undergone, “concluded the artist in this statement that shows how someone in the position of a superstar like her also suffers from complexes, like any mortal, although she is aware that it is something you must change for your own mental health.