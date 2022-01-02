Batman changes a part of Catwoman’s lore

Certain things remain the same about Bruce’s childhood for those who have read the Batman comics. The death of his parents, his immediate acceptance of this role, and Alfred’s role as a father figure seem to have never changed. The new Batman movie synopsis, however, seems to change a few things.

In addition to meeting the Riddler as a child, Batman also appears to have met Selena Kyle.

The Batman Catwoman

To quote the synopsis:

“The appearance of her childhood friend Selina Kyle aka Catwoman creates additional emotional turmoil in the angry fighter for justice.”

The new dimension they are adding doesn’t bother me at all. This will make Batman pause, just like Catwoman did in the past. However, it will be strange to see how they know each other.

They couldn’t have been neighbors or schoolmates because Selena Kyle isn’t rich and Bruce attended high school. I also hope this series doesn’t draw in a Dark Knight and introduce love interests that take away from the Batman character rather than add something to him. I’d like to see a Catwoman that Batman tries to save from her criminal ways, just like in the comics.

Not one that makes them copy the Good Will Hunting ending and stop committing crimes, something Batman would never do.

What do you think? Am I out of line or do you want to see them remake Catwoman from The Dark Knight?

