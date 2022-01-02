Bad year for the cinema: Spider-Man saves the Spanish cinemas

The premiere of the franchise led by Tom Holland has become the quintessential Christmas plan around the world. In Spain, according to Comscore data, we have to go back to 2019 to find a week with more than two million and three hundred thousand viewers, and worldwide it has harvested the third best opening weekend in history.





Even Pedro Almodóvar himself, during his visit to the “Late Motiv” program, called Spider-Man the “savior of the industry” and anticipated his visit to a session as a sign of gratitude. However, the ray of hope – and financial relief – that the Marvel universe film supposes does not hide the critical state of the film industry in 2021. Unable to recover most of the lost viewers with the onset of the pandemic and facing to a change in consumer habits that endangers their very existence, will movie theaters survive the current situation?

“The Covid has been an earthquake for the foundations of the industry and also for us,” admits Fernando Lobo, head of communication at the Ambassadors Cinemas. The promoter of one of the youngest venues in the capital, located in the Lavapiés neighborhood and which opened its doors in the summer of 2020 after delaying the opening due to the first wave, describes the current state of the sector as a “question of survival” . «The balance since the opening is positive, but one always has a part of resentment, of bitterness, because the industry does not recover and people do not just return to the room. Many people are still afraid of going to the movies, especially the older ones, “he adds.

The data confirms their feelings. The fall in income from the film market compared to 2019 is estimated at 60%, with those over 35 years old – especially women – as the most reluctant to regain the habit, a key demographic for neighborhood cinemas and / or or independent. Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Bros, recently argued that for the sector to return on its own terms, they need the return “of the whole wide spectrum of ages and tastes” and that currently only “action, superhero and horror films”, made for an audience less fearful of contagion, they were able to sell tickets.

Polarization is not an exclusive feature of the current sociopolitical landscape: at the global box office, adrenaline-pumping franchises like Fast & Furious, James Bond and the entire Marvel superhero lineup are the only hits of the course. Will the cinematographic experience end up being a terrain forbidden to everything that is not a great popcorn blockbuster, the so-called ‘film-event’? In the absence of an answer, the truth is that products designed for a more adult audience such as West Side Story, The Last Duel, The Gucci House or Last Night in Soho have not met the collection expectations placed on them.

The national industry has not escaped the disaster either. Spanish cinema closes the year with a box office close to 40 million euros, even below last year’s data, thus marking the worst collection figure so far this century. Despite the fact that stars of the caliber of Penélope Cruz or Javier Bardem lead some of the national premieres of the season, only Santiago Segura has been able to achieve a massive attendance at theaters with his family comedy A todo tren: Destino Asturias. And the sixth wave of Covid-19 has now once again upset the recovery plans after the green shoots that were glimpsed in the third quarter of the year. “Our perspectives on the Christmas campaign were very different. The environment of concern, or the reduction in capacity, are not favorable factors for theaters “, says the director of the Spanish production company A contracorriente, Eduardo Escudero.

This perfect storm is joined by the rise and consolidation of streaming platforms, which took over from the cinemas when they were forced to close due to the health crisis and released a good part of the films destined for the big screen. Above all, those middle-class releases with which to capture the public that continues to avoid theaters. Netflix’s apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, with an all-star cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. “Streaming is going to be the greatest enemy of cinemas,” warns specialist analyst Jeff Bock in an NBC article. huge contracts.

According to experts, it will be necessary to wait until 2023 for the rooms to recover the levels of attendance prior to the pandemic, although the British consultancy Gower Street anticipates a growth of up to 58% for next year compared to 2021. At the forefront To save the conventional exhibition model from extinction will find two of the most vocal figures in its defense: the megalomaniac James Cameron with the sequel to Avatar and a Tom Cruise who will try to vindicate the cinematic experience with updates to his most iconic franchises: Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun 2.