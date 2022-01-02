Avatar 2 and other films that will be released in 2022 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

This is the list of films that will be released in 2022 and that, surely, moviegoers are looking forward to the new year.

Action, adventure and fantasy: the billboard for this year is loaded with the premieres that more than one expects considering that several productions have been postponed in the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With the advancement of the vaccination processes and the establishment of biosecurity measures, it has been possible to return to the wards.

The big screen also expects it in 2022.

(Also: The radical change that Stuart Little’s brother had in 21 years).

Scream 5

On January 13, the fifth installment of the popular horror saga from the 90s in which Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles.

In this new film, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask to, as always, chase and stalk a group of teenagers. But beware: Woodsboro, the town of massacres, continues to hide secrets that will emerge sooner rather than later.

Scream The Movie Scream The Movie On January 13 the new installment of Scream is released.

The batman

‘The Batman’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It hits theaters on March 4. It will feature the unique portrayal of Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, who does justice and protects Gotham City from evil.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves and a cast consisting of Peter Saarsgard, Collin Farrell, and Zoë Kravitz. As seen in the trailer, there will be a darker rendition of Batman, with the Riddler as a villain main and the participation of Catwoman.

(It may interest you: The thief who swore he was wise and believed himself to be invisible for pouring lemon on himself).

The batman The Batman hits theaters on March 4. The Batman hits theaters on March 4.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The third installment of ‘Fantastic Animals’, the series of harry potter prequels, is eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise.

The film is set in the years leading up to World War II. It has a more than unusual historical twist: Newt Scamander discovers, along with other sorcerers, how to destroy Adolf Hitler and Gellert Grindelwald (now played by Mads Mikkelsen).

The premiere will be on April 15.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets opens on April 15. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets opens April 15.

Top Gun: Maverick

This is the long-awaited sequel to ‘Top Gun’. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell returns 30 years later as one of the best Airmen in the Navy. He will be in charge of training the next generation of pilots.

After being postponed for two years, the premiere of the film starring Tom Cruise will be on May 27.

It is worth noting that, although Cruise has never needed an introduction, ‘Top Gun’ was surely one of his ‘main cards’ to show his talent on the Hollywood scene.

(Read also: This is the flying car launched on the market that does not require a license).

Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick opens on May 27. Top Gun: Maverick opens on May 27.

Mission Impossible 7

Another of the Tom Cruise films expected in 2022 will be the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible‘.

The film was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who was tasked with ‘raising spirits’ for 2022.

McQuarrie assured that the tape will appear “the most dangerous stunt ever done”, As indicated by ‘El Universo’.

Will he get over the scene where Ethan Hunt climbs the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai? We will know on September 30.

Fans are still waiting for the official trailer for Mission Impossible 7. Photo: Paramount Pictures Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder

On July 8th, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released, the fourth movie from the ‘Thor’ saga.

Taika Waititi, director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, was in charge of this film in which Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) will obtain her powers to fight alongside the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth).

(We recommend: Marc Anthony: representative spoke about his health after controversial video).

Natalie Portman will star in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Avatar 2

‘Avatar 2’ would be the first of the four subsequent installments that James Cameron plans for this saga. The theatrical release will be on December 16, 2022 after more than eleven years of silence.

Few details are known about the film’s plot, but images revealed to a human son adopted by Jake and Neytiri.

In this story, the arrival of the new member of the Na’vi clan family, called Miles Socorro and nicknamed as ‘Spider’, is expected.

More news

Do you remember them? Count of the most popular memes in 2021

Dulce María, from ‘Rebelde’, talks about her earnings with the project

Nostradamus: Michel de Notre-Dame’s four prophecies for 2022

Clothing made with human skin that PETA ‘sells’ in fictitious store

Will there be a third season of ‘The Squid Game’?

Trends THE WEATHER