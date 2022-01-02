Ariana Grande follows Rachel Zegler on Instagram (as she should)

Rachel Zegler is the rising star of West side story, with the actor even releasing original music on YouTube and Spotify. As a result, Zegler garnered some impressive followers on social media, including one of the Thanks, next artist Ariana Grande.

Rachel Zegler played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Rachel Zegler attends the 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History | Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Zegler is known to many as the young actor Steven Spielberg West side story. In this production, Zegler acted alongside Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Ansel Elgort.

Is West side story The artist has a few known friends, including To all the boys that I fell in love with actor Noah Centineo and his co-star Josh Andrés Rivera.

When Zegler landed the role of Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation, Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney Moana, shared his support on Twitter. Fans (and other celebrities) catch up on this actor on social media, with Grande even following Zegler on Instagram.

Ariana Grande and Rachel Zegler follow each other on Instagram

Some also know Zegler from his presence on social media. In a set of tweets, the West side story The actress showed off some of her best celebrity impersonations. She made the droid noise from Star Wars and he even cited the United States representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Your third cheep featured a Cat print of Victorious (played by Ariana Grande). Over a year later, fans noticed that Zegler is following Grande on Instagram. Also, the “Thank U, Next” singer is following Zegler.

However, it is unclear if these artists met in person, although Grande is a well-known fan of all things musical theater. Grande will appear in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Evil.

Rachel Zegler often shares her love for Grammy-winning artist and ‘A Star is Born’ actress Lady Gaga.

Aside from his love of musical theater, Zegler is enthusiastic about various artists, from Glen Hansard to Taylor Swift. Zegler is also a “little monster.” He often covers some of Lady Gaga’s best-known songs and once emulated ‘father, son and Gucci house«Quote popularized by A star has been born actor.

Some even credit a viral Twitter. video of Zegler singing “Shallow” in an empty auditorium as the reason she won the role of Maria. Zegler later confirmed that this is not true, saying that the audition process took several months.

“I think many of us are aware that she saved so many lives with her music and her unapologetic self-everything,” Zegler said during an exclusive interview with ExtraTV. “She just didn’t apologize for who she was, and it has also been very inspiring for me to see her transition to a highly acclaimed actress.”

“It’s amazing and it can do it all,” Zegler continued. And she is the definition of someone who inspires the next generation. I was inspired by her.

