Angelina Jolie’s motherhood

For ten years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared their lives and founded a large family with the arrival of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Following the divorce, the actors clash in court over discrepancies over visitation arrangements.

Now the filmmaker gave an interview where she revealed her profile as a mother of six children. There she assured: “In no way am I the perfect mother,” she says. “Every day I feel that I am more aware of everything that I cannot do well. I am quite demanding of myself, because I often ask myself: Am I doing it right? Have I said things correctly?

On the other hand, she assured that she is not an ordinary mother because she does not usually have much time to be at home. In this sense, he warned that they form a great team: “They know me very well, better than anyone, and I have no secrets for them.”

In this report, where she spoke about how important these six young people are, she said: “I am not the leader of anything. I am very honest with them. I am very human with my children. I have always been feeling very curious about what is in each of them during their growth. My priority is to be there to support them and help them develop the different aspects of who they are. In my house I have six individual human beings. I am excited by all their stages, their feelings, the curiosities that they are going through. How not to be?

In moments of premieres or launches, the woman is usually accompanied by her heirs who pose on the road or when leaving the events.