America would seek to hire Alejandro Zendejas

The third reinforcement of the

America

, after the arrival of Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, would be nothing more and nothing less than a former player of Chivas. The azulcremas are still looking for that footballer who meets the profile they are looking for Santiago Solari.

The America is looking for a signing that will shore up the offense, taking into account that they released players like Nico Castillo, Renato Ibarra and are looking to accommodate Leo Suarez on another computer.

The new reinforcement of America

According to information from the RÉCORD newspaper, the Eagles have set their sights on Alejandro Zendejas, current player of the Necaxa. The offensive midfielder has aroused Azulcrema’s interest, due to his ability to play as a winger and the presence of the area he has.

The same source points out that the arrival of Alejandro Zendejas It would also occur because he does not occupy a foreign position. That would be an advantage to sign the player of the Necaxa, who was one of the best Rayos players in the last Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021.

The contract of Zendejas with Necaxa It ends in June 2023 but his letter is valued at 3 million euros, so it would not be an impediment for the Eagles to sign him.

The numbers of Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas left the FC Dallas Academy of the MLS from U.S. It was in 2016 when he signed with Chivas, thanks to his dual Mexican-American nationality. In the herd he could not find regularity and lived on a loan.

First he went out to Zacatepec, later he returned to Chivas and did not find his place. His contract with the rojiblancos ended and it was in July 2020 when he signed with him Necaxa as a free player.

In the last tournament, Zendejas played 17 games with him Necaxa, in which he could score six goals and gave two assists. He was one of those with the best offensive production with the Ray and that is what America is looking for next semester.

